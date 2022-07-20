U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Blue Star Helium, Bellevue Gold, Kaiser Reef and Aurumin Ltd

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive

Sydney, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF)’s Sammons 315310C well pad in Colorado has been constructed and the well is expected to spud next week. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has taken another key step on the development path to production at its namesake gold project with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the processing plant awarded to GR Engineering Services Limited. Click here

  • Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU) is trading higher after notching up a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 1.2 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t gold for 186,656 ounces at the Maldon Gold Project within the Victorian Goldfields. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has kicked-off a partially underwritten, non-renounceable entitlement offer, which gives investors the opportunity to purchase one new, fully paid ordinary share for every seven shares held at 5.00pm (AWST) on July 25, 2022. Click here

  • Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has become a member of the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), a partnership of leading battery-related companies, governments, academics and non-government organisations (NGOs) that has mobilised to ensure that EV battery production not only supports green energy but also safeguards human rights and promotes environmental sustainability. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


