Proactive news headlines including Blue Star Helium, Bellevue Gold, Kaiser Reef and Aurumin Ltd

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF)’s Sammons 315310C well pad in Colorado has been constructed and the well is expected to spud next week. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has taken another key step on the development path to production at its namesake gold project with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the processing plant awarded to GR Engineering Services Limited. Click here

Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU) is trading higher after notching up a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 1.2 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t gold for 186,656 ounces at the Maldon Gold Project within the Victorian Goldfields. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has kicked-off a partially underwritten, non-renounceable entitlement offer, which gives investors the opportunity to purchase one new, fully paid ordinary share for every seven shares held at 5.00pm (AWST) on July 25, 2022. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has become a member of the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), a partnership of leading battery-related companies, governments, academics and non-government organisations (NGOs) that has mobilised to ensure that EV battery production not only supports green energy but also safeguards human rights and promotes environmental sustainability. Click here

