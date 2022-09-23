U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Blue Star Helium, Duke Exploration, Piedmont Lithium and CuFe Ltd

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is making progress with its helium well drilling program at the Galactica prospect in Las Animas County of Colorado, with the JXSN#4 exploration well spudded and currently at a depth of 582 feet. Click here

  • Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX)’s scout drilling program, testing for geophysical anomalies and structural targets, is nearing completion at its flagship Bundarra Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has beefed up its company structure with several management appointments, including tapping experienced finance executive Jared Shaw as chief financial officer. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of veteran executives Nick Fouche as vice president of capital projects and Erin Sanders as vice president of corporate communications. Click here

  • CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) has fielded high copper recovery rates up to 90.6% in first pass metallurgical test-work conducted on ore from Orlando deposit of the Tennant Creek Copper-Gold Project in the Northern Territory, a promising result in initial metallurgical testing. Click here

  • Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has kicked off the Barrow Creek exploration program in the Northern Territory focused on mapping granites and pegmatites. Click here

  • Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) revealed a novel immunotherapy adjuvant/neoadjuvant (supplementary therapy) dubbed CellPryme-A at the CAR-TCR Summit in Boston Massachusetts,the world’s largest CAR-TCR summit. Click here

  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has completed the final draw down of US$25 million under an existing debt facility from Taurus Funds Management Ltd for the Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has struck several wide zones of gold mineralisation hosted within quartz veining in drilling at the Blue Vein prospect of the Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has added highly experienced geologist Leah Moore to the team as exploration manager. Click here

  • Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) and its subsidiary, KSM Metals Co., Ltd, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korean Development Bank (KDB) and the Chungcheongbuk-do Province to cooperate in establishing a rare earths global supply chain. Click here

  • Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has secured $1.809 million in funding following an oversubscribed entitlement offer, positioning the company well to carry out lithium-focused exploration on the Higginsville Project in Western Australia. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


