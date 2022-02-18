Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Yandal Resources, Alchemy Resources and Magnis Energy Technologies

Sydney, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) today announced that its testing crew is on location and currently rigging up and pressure testing equipment as it gets set to flow test of the Rafael 1 well. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) will farewell Managing Director and CEO Lorry Hughes, who has resigned to pursue other interests as part of a managed succession. Click here

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY)’s JV partner Heron Resources Ltd (ASX:HRR) looks likely to be acquired by Develop Global Limited, which is led by prominent mining entrepreneur Bill Beament. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has made strong progress at its subsidiary Imperium3 New York Inc's (iM3NY) battery plant based in Endicott, New York, recording a 57% completion rate at the end of January. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) subsidiary Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Ltd has been awarded two Round 6 Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) grants from the Queensland Government. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has continued to intercept broad, high-grade lithium intersections in drilling outside of the mineral resource in the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory, supporting the company’s assertion that there may be substantial mineral extensions beyond the resource bounds. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK), Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) and American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) will present during the Webinar on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 12:00 pm Sydney time. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has released a further project update for its fully funded 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in the Côte d’Ivoire, which is targeting first gold in the last quarter of 2022. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has identified new targets from its down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey program at the Gibsons prospect within Halls Peak Project in New South Wales. Click here

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) has launched a new website, to align the company to its stated strategy of developing environmentally friendly products. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF)-led consortium of partners has been awarded a UK Government grant to develop high performance graphene-enhanced cement. Click here

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) is ready to continue a fast-tracked feasibility study at the Nyungu Deposit in Zambia, pending the outcome of investigations into the purported cancellation of exploration licence e 22399-HQ-LEL, Lumwana West. Click here

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) has had a very busy half year, completing the acquisition of Hampers With Bite (HWB), successfully integrating the business under the Pental e-commerce umbrella, and growing sales 12.1% in the New Zealand market. Click here