Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Latin Resources, Magnis Energy Technologies and Recce Pharmaceuticals

Sydney, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has brought forward the all-important flow test of the Rafael 1 well discovery in the Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) is ready to kick off a drilling campaign at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil after two diamond drill rigs arrived on site. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) is experiencing strong growth as it continues to progress its involvement in various segments in the lithium-ion battery industry. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has demonstrated a good safety and tolerability profile amongst seven healthy male subjects from its third cohort of Phase I clinical trial evaluating subjects intravenously dosed with RECCE® 327 (R327). Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has awarded an integrated haulage and road maintenance services contract to service its King of the Hills (KOTH) gold processing facility which is nearing completion in Western Australia. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has been included on a list of companies that can provide psychedelic compounds to researchers and patients under the SAP. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has discovered a new area of “extensive mineralisation” at the Dalgaranga Gold Project, 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in the Murchison gold mining region of Western Australia. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) has signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with D2Solar for the development of its technology in California. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has completed two gold toll milling campaigns treating low-grade ore stockpiles from Boorara open pit at the Lakewood toll milling facility in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has intercepted more notable gold from drilling at Elizabeth Gold Project in Canada, including two assays from holes with high-grade intersections at the Blue Vein discovery. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s on its Graphic Lake Lithium Project acquisition in Canada. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has confirmed its inclusion to the Solactive Global Uranium and Nuclear Components Total Return (SOLURANT) Index. Click here

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) believes it stands to benefit from growing momentum in the antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) space. Click here

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has extended its gold ground in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales, with a new exploration licence - Exploration Licence 9346 'Oak Hill'. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has received encouraging data from the second dose cohort of its CLTX CAR T Phase 1 dose escalation study for patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has welcomed news from exploration partner – and potential joint venture partner – Cobra Resources PLC (LSE:COBR) that reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Clarke prospect within the Wudinna Gold Project on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula has returned rare earth elements (REE) hosted directly above gold mineralisation. Click here