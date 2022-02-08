U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Latin Resources, Magnis Energy Technologies and Recce Pharmaceuticals

Proactive
·4 min read

Sydney, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has brought forward the all-important flow test of the Rafael 1 well discovery in the Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) is ready to kick off a drilling campaign at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil after two diamond drill rigs arrived on site. Click here

  • Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) is experiencing strong growth as it continues to progress its involvement in various segments in the lithium-ion battery industry. Click here

  • Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has demonstrated a good safety and tolerability profile amongst seven healthy male subjects from its third cohort of Phase I clinical trial evaluating subjects intravenously dosed with RECCE® 327 (R327). Click here

  • Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has awarded an integrated haulage and road maintenance services contract to service its King of the Hills (KOTH) gold processing facility which is nearing completion in Western Australia. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has been included on a list of companies that can provide psychedelic compounds to researchers and patients under the SAP. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has discovered a new area of “extensive mineralisation” at the Dalgaranga Gold Project, 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in the Murchison gold mining region of Western Australia. Click here

  • ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) has signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with D2Solar for the development of its technology in California. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has completed two gold toll milling campaigns treating low-grade ore stockpiles from Boorara open pit at the Lakewood toll milling facility in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has intercepted more notable gold from drilling at Elizabeth Gold Project in Canada, including two assays from holes with high-grade intersections at the Blue Vein discovery. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s on its Graphic Lake Lithium Project acquisition in Canada. Click here

  • Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has confirmed its inclusion to the Solactive Global Uranium and Nuclear Components Total Return (SOLURANT) Index. Click here

  • Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) believes it stands to benefit from growing momentum in the antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) space. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has extended its gold ground in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales, with a new exploration licence - Exploration Licence 9346 'Oak Hill'. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has received encouraging data from the second dose cohort of its CLTX CAR T Phase 1 dose escalation study for patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma. Click here

  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has welcomed news from exploration partner – and potential joint venture partner – Cobra Resources PLC (LSE:COBR) that reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Clarke prospect within the Wudinna Gold Project on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula has returned rare earth elements (REE) hosted directly above gold mineralisation. Click here

  • Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has started commissioning the crushing circuit as it remains firmly on track for first gold production at the 2.4-million-ounce King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in Western Australia next quarter. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


