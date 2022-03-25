Proactive news headlines including Calima Energy, Aurumin Ltd, Core Lithium and Apollo Minerals

Proactive

Sydney, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has begun trading on the OTCQB ventures market in the US after receiving significant interest from investors based in North America. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) will commence its first stage of exploration next week at the Central Sandstone Gold Project with a vehicle-mounted auger drill program. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd's (ASX:CXO) foundation and managing director, Stephen Biggins, is stepping down from his post. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has reached a strategically important milestone after securing 100% ownership of the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon, central Africa, via agreements with Trek Metals Ltd (ASX:TKM) and Battery Minerals Ltd. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has closed its offering of common stock, having sold 2.01 million shares and fully exercised the underwriter’s option to purchase 262,500 shares. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has recovered up to 99.7% gold during the second round of metallurgical testing at its Mulga Bill prospect, part of the Side Well gold property in WA. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has substantially increased the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for both its Viper and N’Tiola Deposits within the Morila 'the Gorilla' Gold Project in Mali. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has identified a coherent northeast-southwest striking zone of anomalous gold, interpreted from explorational geochemical air core drilling over the Bodangora Goldfields within the Wellington North Project in New South Wales. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has delivered strong gold results outside the measured resource boundary at the Cue Gold Project's Amarillo prospect in WA's Murchison district. Click here

Story continues

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



