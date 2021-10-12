U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Carnavale Resources, Anteris Technologies, Fenix Resources and Azure Minerals

Proactive Investors
·5 min read

Sydney, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has identified five target nickel-copper anomalies from an ultra-fine faction (UFF) soil sampling program at Grey Dam Nickel Sulphide Project, 70 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has partnered with IQVIA Inc and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) to help it conduct an FDA early feasibility study (EFS). Click here

  • Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) produced a strong September quarter result despite turbulence in iron ore pricing, generating A$25 million in net operating cashflow or 19.7 cents a share net cash backing and paying a maiden fully-franked dividend. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has intersected more nickel-copper mineralisation in a resource drill-out program at VC-07 East sulphide deposit on the Andover Project joint venture with Creasy Group in Western Australia. Click here

  • Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) is encouraged by the positive progress being made by its investee Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) at the Butchers Bore Gold Project in northwest Queensland. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has acquired additional high-grade uranium pounds covering a highly strategic landholding that is immediately next to, and contiguous with its existing land position over the High Park Deposit. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has begun fracture stimulation for three wells at its Throsby asset in Alberta, Canada, as part of its Leo development program and coinciding with a period of strong Brent prices. Click here

  • Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has completed a diamond drilling program at its highly prospective gold project – Aurora Tank in South Australia. Click here

  • White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) is trading higher on encountering bonanza-grade gold during exploration drilling at its newly acquired Woods Point Gold Project in Victoria. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) managing director Dr Caigen Wang has provided a strong vote of confidence in the company and its gold strategy with a $1 million investment by way of the early exercise of options. Click here

  • Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has entered a new offtake agreement with leading global commodity producer and marketer Glencore International AG for copper concentrate produced at the company's Thalanga Operations in Queensland. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) and Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) have identified more thick zones of regolith gold mineralisation in follow-up aircore drilling at West Island Prospect on Lake Austin within the Cue Joint Venture Project in Western Australia’s Murchison district. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has executed a Native Title Land Access and Exploration Agreement (LAEA) with the Tarlka Matuwa Parku Aboriginal Corporation (TMPAC) for the land covering the company’s Yandal Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE)’s 100%-owned US subsidiary, HighCom Armor Solutions, Inc, has received a Purchase Order (PO) to the value of US$1.1 million (A$1.5 million) for specialist ballistic armour products. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Australia Ltd are preparing to undertake an extended high purity alumina (HPA) trial production run at FYI’s pilot plant facility in Welshpool, WA. Click here

  • Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU)’s next lifting of oil from the Ungani Oilfield joint venture is underway and the timing could not be much better with very strong Brent oil prices. Click here

  • American Rare Earth’s wholly-owned US subsidiary Western Rare Earths (WRE) is supplying feedstock to researchers seeking funding from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) new Rare Earth Elements (REE) bioengineering research program. Click here

  • Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has started open-pit grade control drilling at its King of the Hills (KOTH) gold asset near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR)’s farm-in partner Ramelius Resources Ltd has started a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign of up to 3,400 metres at the Mt Finnerty Project, north of Southern Cross in the Archaean Marda-Diemals greenstone belt. Click here

  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC), an exploration-based mining company, is about to begin targeting prospective gold anomalies with a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its wholly owned Rover Gold Project in WA. Click here

  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has confirmed multiple stacked gold lodes near surface at the Window Glass Hill deposit of its Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

