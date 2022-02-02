U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Cauldron Energy, Horizon Minerals, Calima Energy and Musgrave Minerals

Proactive
·4 min read

Sydney, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) continued to make progress across its gold, uranium and river sands projects in the final quarter of 2021. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has received further strong high-grade gold drilling results from the Crake and Coote projects, within the Binduli Gold Project area, 8 kilometres west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has ended the first month of the year producing 4,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from its oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) appears to be sitting on a bonanza with assays from the newly discovered Mosaic target south of White Heat within the flagship Cue Project in Western Australia returning bonanza-grade results and driving share prices higher. Click here

  • Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has appointed pharmaceutical industry expert Hester Larkin to its board as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has identified a new large-scale rare earths and base metals project area during a geochemical and geophysical review on the northern Barkly Tableland within the North Barkly Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has moved to increase its holding around the Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, by claiming an additional 2,700 hectares of adjacent land as part of the company’s aggressive land acquisition strategy. Click here

  • Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has tabled the latest batch of drilling assays from the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, where it has unearthed strong regional gold results that enhance the project's multi-deposit potential. Click here

  • Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL)’s infill drilling at its 100%-owned McDermitt Lithium Project in the US continues to deliver multiple near-surface lithium intercepts. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has added a further 8.1 square kilometres of lithium prospective tenure to its Paradox Lithium Brine Project in Utah, US, targeting geological formations and units from which lithium brine has previously been recovered. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH)’s exploration studies have highlighted strong prospectivity including for lithium at its Dundas Project in the Albany Fraser Orogen, Western Australia. Click here

  • Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has kicked off its planned 2022 drilling campaign and exploration field work program at the province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon, central Africa. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has recapped its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives across the December quarter. Click here

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has partnered with sustainable supply chain traceability provider Circulor Ltd, to manage real-time traceability of its manganese products and enable E25 to create the first ESG-transparent manganese supply chain. Click here

  • Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) had a highly productive December quarter, making significant advances across its main activities, which include advancing its cancer drug R&D pipeline, trialling Veyonda® in both cancer and septic shock and progressing its Pharmorage platform. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) made strong exploration progress during the December quarter, advancing exploration drilling at its Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC, OTC:WMXCF) has made further headway at its namesake WA gold plant as it advances a multi-stage development strategy. Click here

