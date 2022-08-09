Proactive news headlines including Clean TeQ Water, Riversgold Ltd, Stelar Metals and Tempus Resources

Sydney, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) shares rose 6% intra-day to $0.62 after signing an exclusive global technology licence agreement with Soane Labs LLC for its Accelerated Dewatering Technology, known as ATA™. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire eight highly prospective lithium tenements south of Southern Cross, near Marvel Loch in the West Australian goldfields. Click here

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has snapped up the Baratta Copper Project in South Australia’s prolific Adelaide Fold Belt. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has delivered the ‘best intersection ever’ with bonanza gold grades up to 523g/t over 0.42 metres from its diamond drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has identified six high-priority drill targets from its recent airborne gravity survey and historical data review of the Hidden Bay Uranium Project, situated 20 kilometres south-southwest of the historical Rabbit Lake Mine in the Athabasca Basin, Canada. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has materially increased its total graphite inventory by both tonnes and grade at the Razafy Northwest (NW) Graphite Deposit within the Maniry Graphite Project in Madagascar. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has embarked on the next chapter at its Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil after appointing a leading mining consultant to kick off feasibility studies. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)’s CEP-2 sarcoma trial assessing the combination of Veyonda® with chemotherapy drug doxorubicin has cleared its first safety milestone. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has raised $2.55 million, having received firm commitments to place approximately 5.67 million shares at A$0.45 per share in an oversubscribed placement to local institutions and sophisticated investors. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has proven the potential of the Gilbey’s North Prospect of the Dalgaranga Gold Operations in Western Australia with down-dip extensional drilling returning an “exceptional” result of 32 metres at 8.58 g/t gold from 167 metres downhole with a higher-grade component of 14 metres at 16.4 g/t gold. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has intersected multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes totalling up to 28.25 metres from its recent drilling campaign at its Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada, delivering one of the “largest cumulative intersections” at the project. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has confirmed the resource expansion potential of its recently pegged new claims at the western extent of the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has established its European corporate office in Oslo, Norway, and registered a subsidiary known as Provaris Norway AS. Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has doubled down on the Ngami Copper Project (NCP) and Kitlanya West licences in Botswana with an infill diamond drilling campaign — designed to define a new copper deposit at Ngami – and a soil sampling program over Kitlanya, which will investigate the regional opportunities of the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB). Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has completed the sale of the Gecko North Project (E15/1587) to LithGold Minerals Ltd (formerly Origin Gold Mines Ltd). Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has demonstrated the golden potential of its Morning Star Gold Mine after intersecting more than 300 g/t of the precious metal. Click here

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has inked a conditional agreement with Lole Mining Ltd to acquire the company’s assets in Papua New Guinea, including the Tolukuma Mine – which historically produced more than 1 million ounces of gold and holds the potential to elevate Tempest to gold producer status. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) is one step closer to turning the soil on base metal targets at the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) project in NSW’s far west. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has discovered yet more shallow, high-grade zinc-lead mineralisation at Dikaki, part of the province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has the drills turning at the Corvette prospect, part of its 100%-owned Myall Project, some 60 kilometres north along strike of the world-class Northparkes Mine. Click here