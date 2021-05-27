Proactive news headlines including CleanSpark Inc, Thunderbird Entertainment, Contakt World LLC and Neo Lithium
PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) wins C$700,000 SDTC grant to develop a pilot system for transforming quartz into fumed silica using plasma click here
Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) (OTCQB:GTAGF) discovers new zone of epithermal mineralization at its San Diego silver project in Mexico click here
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) partners with wind turbine tech company FlowGen for efficient renewable energy generation click here
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) fiscal 3Q revenue jumps 27% on animation studio production and more click here
Contakt World LLC announces the 33 winners from local health agencies for NACCHO's 2021 Innovative Practice Award click here
Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) shares update on busy period for its portfolio of royalty assets click here
KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) says United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded it a patent on its Thermal Runaway Shield click here
Fireweed Zinc Ltd (CVE:FWZ) (OTCMKTS:FWEDF) (FRA:20F) poised for borehole muon tomography survey this summer at Macmillan Pass zinc project click here
PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) closes its acquisition of US-based bodega New Deli click here
Versus Systems Inc.(NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) appoints Jennifer Prince, Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships for Twitter to its board of directors click here
Organic Garage Ltd (CVE:OG) (OTCQX:OGGFF) (FRA:9CW1) says newly acquired Future of Cheese scaling up R&D to accelerate advancements in its plant-based, dairy-comparable proteins click here
The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF) assembles 'powerhouse group of thought leaders' to advise its corporate venture social equity initiative click here
AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) (FRA:HXB2) extends pact with Shenzhen Smoore Technology to develop Ampligen as inhalation therapy for coronavirus, other respiratory diseases click here
HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) sponsors bobsleigh champion Kaillie Humphries in her quest for more Olympic gold click here
Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) discovers new deep brine aquifer outside of the resource area on 3Q project in Argentina click here
Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) releases last hole of 2020 Parbec drilling results; updates on Malartic West and Nixon-Bartleman projects click here
Amarillo Gold Corporation (CVE:AGC) (OTCQB:AGCBF) (FRA:72A) ends 1Q with C$40.7M in cash to advance Posse gold project towards production click here
ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) named a finalist in competition to pitch technology to Euroleague Basketball clubs and execs click here
Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FRA:VR61) (OTCPINK:VRCFF) eyes copper potential of Black Diablo project in Nevada as it awaits sampling results click here
First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) unaudited 1Q results show it has $16M in cash and working capital of $20.2M click here
American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) sends RecycLiCo process sample to international cathode manufacturer for validation click here
Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GLBEF) boosts Lovelock drill program to 2,000 metres to encompass nearby Treasure Box project click here
Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTCPINK:NNOMF) (FRA:LBMB) gets conditional nod to uplist to the TSX Venture Exchange click here
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) points to new research at Hungary university showing potential for DMT as stroke treatment click here
CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says Biomm SA to submit request to conduct Phase 3 clinical studies of leronlimab with ANVISA in Brazil click here
Tocvan Ventures (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) says it is 'extremely pleased' with early stage drill results at flagship Pilar project click here
