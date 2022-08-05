Proactive news headlines including Coinbase, Gold Resource, NEO Battery Materials, Empower Clinics, AMC Entertainment and Stuhini Exploration
New York , Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Coinbase not expected to shine in upcoming earnings, but outlook isn’t all bad click here
Musk and Twitter subpoena advisers in advance of October trial click here
Palantir set to increase headcount, as Peter Thiel's firm bucks Silicone Valley trend click here
Gold Resource invited to present optimized feasibility study for Black Forty gold-zinc project at Scoping Environmental Impact Assessment meeting click here
Murchison Minerals kicks off drilling at its HPM project in Quebec click here
Kontrol Technologies wins bid to deliver Ontario municipality net zero emissions and carbon action plan click here
NEO Battery Materials initiates detailed design of silicon anode commercial plant; files patent for key silicon anode technology click here
Empower Clinics says COVID-19 tests at its Vancouver clinics exceeded 4,000 in July click here
NEO Battery Materials initiates detailed design of silicon anode commercial plant; files patent for key silicon anode technology click here
Empower Clinics says COVID-19 tests at its Vancouver clinics exceeded 4,000 in July click here
HealthLynked to host screening of documentary 'Forever: The End of Aging' featuring its information sharing technology click here
X1 Esports and Entertainment closes acquisition of Tyrus; en route to bigger video games and creator economy business click here
Perma-Fix Environmental Services sees 2Q revenue climb 20% on Treatment and Services sales growth click here
Amur Minerals jumps on agreed sale of Kun-Manie click here
Tocvan Ventures completes seven RC drill holes at Pilar project in Mexico; results expected later this month click here
AMC Entertainment narrows losses, thanks to Tom Cruise and food margins click here
Sassy Gold's spinout company Gander Gold identifies potential major new gold trend within Gander gold belt click here
Great Panther Mining closes sale of Mexican subsidiary click here
Stuhini Exploration closes first tranche of private placement raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1M click here
DoorDash's orders and revenues jump in second quarter, but firm posts quarterly loss click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com