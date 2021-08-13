U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Core Lithium, Marvel Gold, Mayur Resources and Firefinch

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

Sydney, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has launched a share purchase plan (SPP) targeting to raise up to $15 million at 31 cents per share as part of a $140 million equity raise to fund the development of the Finniss Lithium Project. Click here

  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL)’s substantial holders Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG and Capital DI Limited have increased their stakes in the company through on-market purchases. Click here

  • Mayur Resources Ltd (ASX:MRL) is encouraged by letters of support from customers in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Australia, including blue-chip end users and traders. Click here

  • Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) has been granted a trading halt by ASX with the company about to release an update on exploration results from the Boda Project in Central West New South Wales. Click here

  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has been granted a trading halt with an announcement pending in relation to the joint venture for the development of Goulamina Lithium Project. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has received encouraging results indicative of potential base metal and gold mineralisation from its Paterson Project within the Paterson region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) directors have demonstrated their confidence in the company’s uranium strategy through participating in a placement conducted earlier this year after receiving approval from shareholders at a general meeting on July 30. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has updated results released last week when it successfully conducted test-work at a third-party laboratory using an alternate Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology. Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW)’s 90%-owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has filed two International Patent Applications with the Australia Patent office. Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has contracted a leading North American drug manufacturer to deliver a range of novel, synthetic cannabinoid-based (CBD) medicines for its Australian and US drug registration program. Click here

  • Nelson Resources Ltd (ASX:NES) has raised $2 million in an oversubscribed renounceable rights issue and is encouraged by strong support from shareholders and new sophisticated and institutional investors. Click here

  • Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has welcomed Province Resources Ltd’s progress across the HyEnergy Project, an exploration asset that could one day form a renewable green hydrogen play in Western Australia. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


