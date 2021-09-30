U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,377.87
    +18.41 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,516.81
    +126.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,592.83
    +80.39 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.57
    -1.26 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.20
    +16.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8340
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,481.79
    +1,416.84 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.64
    -4.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.23
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Proactive news headlines including Core Lithium, Eclipse Metals, West Wits Mining and Lindian Resources

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Sydney, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has pressed the Final Investment Decision (FID) button that will see the Finniss Project near Darwin become the Northern Territory’s first lithium mine and Australia’s next producer of the key battery metal. Click here

  • Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is preparing for another busy season of exploration and development on the back of a key acquisition and a $2 million capital raise in the 2021 financial year. Click here

  • West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI)’s kick-off project is at Qala Shallows, a name which provides a metaphor for the company’s rejuvenation of an established resource in one of the world’s oldest gold mining centres. Click here

  • Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) finished the 2021 financial year strongly with eight new highly prospective tenements secured through the Lushoto and Pare bauxite projects in Eastern Tanzania’s Mozambique Belt adding to its considerable portfolio in the West African bauxite hotspot of Guinea. Click here

  • Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC)’s strategic review of the development strategy for its 3.07-million-ounce Bardoc Gold Project will canvas “strategic M&A and consolidation opportunities” as the company seeks to unlock shareholder value. Click here

  • Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has begun exploration drilling at its core Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea, intended to explore the size and depth of the deposit more thoroughly and potentially upgrade the 1.6-million-ounce resource. Click here

  • Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is trading at a five-year high after delivering its maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea’s Siguiri Basin. Click here

  • European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR), a mining exploration and development company that holds 100% ownership of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria, will list its securities on the US OTC market in October 2021 under the symbol EULIF. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has received an unsolicited, conditional off-market takeover offer from $708 million Western Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Ltd. Click here

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:AZZEF) has completed the public review process for its Form 2A Oil and Gas Development Plan (OGDP) application for the Enterprise 16#1 exploration well in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

  • Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) is preparing to hand over the keys to its gold project portfolio. Click here

  • Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) welcomes the publication by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research of a key paper describing the fundamental biology underpinning the company’s planned Phase 2 clinical trial in pancreatic cancer patients. Click here

  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has achieved another key condition relating to the joint venture with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd covering Goulamina Lithium Project with approval received for the transaction from the Malian Government. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Cratering Because the Delta Variant and Supply Chain Woes Crushed Its Earnings

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock is tumbling after it reported earnings that fell well short of analyst expectations and cut its guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond also said it would earn between zero and five cents in the third quarter, below forecasts for 28 cents, and lowered its full-year guidance to a range of $0.70 to $1.10, from $1.40 to $1.55. The company blamed the Covid-19 Delta variant and supply chain issues for the miss.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter are among the worst internet stocks for investors right now. These are the best, says Citi.

    Internet stocks will remain "one of the more attractive options in global portfolio allocation," says Citigroup. Here are its picks.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Will GameStop Get Another Boost From the Robinhood Lawsuit?

    Revelations of alleged internal Robinhood communications add another layer of complication to the picture.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in October

    Although not all investors are fans of a wildly vacillating market, this volatility is precisely what's encouraged millions of new retail investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. After ending June 2020 with 9.8 million funded accounts, Robinhood had 22.5 million funded accounts as of the end of June 2021. If you're wondering why retail investors have flocked to Robinhood, it looks like a confluence of factors.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    These top infrastructure stocks are making boatloads of money even before an infrastructure bill is passed.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Meme traders see red as heavily-shorted stocks grow scarcer and old names fall

    Investors trading meme stocks spent Wednesday looking at a lot of red. The unofficial meme-stock index took a uniform pounding on Wednesday, with major names down significantly, and even a meme rotation into clean-energy names looked to slow down as retail investors found themselves playing an uneventful game of Whack-a-Mole trying to find heavily-shorted stocks to play for squeezes. Ur-memes like GameStop (GME) AMC Entertainment (AMC) Blackberry (BB) and Koss (KOSS) all closed down to continue a rough weekly trend, and even new names like Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) and Canoo (GOEV) could not benefit from what seemed like early-week momentum of meme-stock traders plunging into renewable and green-energy names.

  • Apple iPhone 13 seeing strong demand, Lucid stock jumps, Netflix's 'Squid Games' gambit 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Even if the Market Crashes

    On Tuesday, the S&P 500 undoubtedly spooked investors and raised concerns about a possible market crash when it fell 2% and had its worst day in months. Fears of a market crash seem to never be too far away given the index has soared more than 50% since March 2020 when the pandemic hit, sending many stocks to all-time highs. Two such stocks are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).