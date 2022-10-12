Proactive news headlines including Duke Exploration, White Rock Minerals, Solis Minerals and Kaiser Reef

Sydney, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) shares rose as much as ~20% intra-day to 5.5 cents after intersecting additional copper-rich structures from scout (RC – diamond tail) drilling at the Rogers prospect within its flagship Bundarra Project in Queensland. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has thanked outgoing CEO and managing director Matt Gill for his efforts in transforming the company into a gold producer and welcomes another highly experienced mining executive in Simon Finnis as an executive director. Click here

Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:SLMN, ASX:SLM) has generated a new project in the southern Peruvian copper belt, claiming seven tenements southeast of the world-class Toquepala gold-silver-copper-molybdenum mine to form the Cinto Project. Click here

Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU, ASX:) has intersected further high-grade gold in diamond drilling at the A1 Mine operations in Victoria. Click here

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) shares were trading about 6% higher intra-day, at 18 cents, after lodging a 47 square kilometre Exploration Licence Application (ELA 2022/00074) with the South Australian Government covering the historical Baratta Copper Mine area, immediately adjacent to its recently granted Baratta Project EL 6803. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has established a long-term collaboration with global carmaker General Motors, setting the stage for a strategic investment and offtake agreement. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has successfully drilled and completed a second well in the coal bed methane (CBM) pilot project underway at its 100%-owned Nomgon IX CBM Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in southern Mongolia. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has identified abundant lithium-bearing pegmatites outcropping within the Andover Project in Western Australia through an intensive, six-month on-ground mapping and sampling program. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has delivered a maiden mineral resource of 4.6 million tonnes at 0.17% rubidium oxide and 0.07% lithium oxide for its Niobe Rubidium-Lithium Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. Click here

Terra Uranium Ltd (ASX:T92) has appointed Jules Grove as its new chief financial officer. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is ramping up exploration at its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project with the launch of an extensive aircore drilling campaign at Murrin Murrin near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has teamed up with pre-eminent battery maker SK On in an offtake deal for up to 25,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium per annum from the Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has identified multiple new areas of elevated copper-lead-zinc anomalism from a soil sampling program west of the Iroquois discovery and Malecite prospect within the Earaheedy Basin of Western Australia. Click here

Sarytogan Graphite Ltd (ASX:SGA) has made material progress in creating battery anode-ready graphite concentrate with a round of metallurgical test-work upgrading its graphite feedstock to a 92.1% purity concentrate. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) welcomes the move by Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd to waive its pre-emptive rights relating to the purchase by Tamboran of Origin Energy’s 77.5% operating interest in the Beetaloo Basin assets in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) continues to demonstrate the growth potential of the Norseman Project’s Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel discovery with assays from a new nickel sulphide zone discovered in the western-most drilling on the tenure to date. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has served up high-grade lithium during rock chip sampling at its flagship Mt Alexander Project in WA. Click here

Discovery Alaska Ltd (ASX:DAF) has confirmed broad lithium mineralisation during re-sampling of historic drill core from Coal Creek Lithium Prospect within the Chulitna Project in Alaska, USA. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has hit targeted cobalt mineralisation zones in drilling at Tors Tank Prospect within the Broken Hill Alliance Project’s East Zone near Broken Hill in Far West New South Wales. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has unearthed a mineralised pegmatite complex with widths up to 70 metres and rubidium grades up to 0.26% at the King Tamba critical metals project near Mt Magnet in Western Australia. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has chosen a leading gas and power specialist to help it navigate green hydrogen offtake negotiations surrounding the Bristol Springs Project in Western Australia. Click here