U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,545.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,751.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,878.25
    +14.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.20
    +2.90 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.18
    +0.91 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.30
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -0.93 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6510
    +0.1610 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,218.29
    -228.98 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.24
    +49.97 (+4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Proactive news headlines including Duke Exploration, Creso Pharma, Great Boulder Resources and Tempest Minerals

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has delivered further encouraging copper grades from the final three holes of a five-hole diamond drilling program at Rogers prospect within the flagship Bundarra Project in Queensland. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is moving to capitalise on opportunities presented by the ‘Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement’ (MORE) Act, which passed through the US House of Representatives on Friday, April 1, 2022, with 220 votes in favour and 204 against. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has enhanced the corporate and financial skillset of its board through the appointment of Karen O’Neill as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has completed drilling the second hole (WARDH73) at the 100% owned Meleya Project in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has had its 'buy' valuation maintained by BW Equities, with the 12-month share price target also remaining at A$1 per share. Click here

  • Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has entered a partnership with Circula, the largest expense management solution provider in Germany, to offer Circula’s clients within the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) access to the company’s products. Click here

  • Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) is set to acquire the Mt Margaret Copper Project and associated regional tenements near Cloncurry in Queensland from Glencore-owned Mount Isa Mines Ltd. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) continues to move the soil at its flagship Finniss lithium play in Australia's Northern Territory, where development earthworks are tracking on schedule and the company is preparing to erect a dense media separation plant (DMS). Click here

  • DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) has appointed a new chair, chief executive officer and director to its board in preparation for continued growth and relisting to the ASX. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) holding Afro Energy has entered into a joint development agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC), an arm of the South African Government mandated to promote economic growth and industrial development in South Africa. Click here

  • Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group (UCLA-TDG) for the university’s promising LRRC15-targeting antibody dubbed 'DUNP19'. Click here

  • Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has revised its terms with Oz Yellow Uranium Limited for the divestment of the non-core Ngalia Basin and Liverpool uranium projects in the Northern Territory. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has appointed Ting Xu as chief financial officer as it marches towards production at the Abujar Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

  • Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) has committed to plant 10 million trees in Mongolia at a recent signing ceremony in the country’s capital. Click here

  • Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has unearthed further +100-metre shallow platinum group metal (PGM) results from resource definition drilling at the flagship Panton PGM Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML)’s investee Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Ltd has kicked off its 2022 field season with work at the Eveleigh zinc-lead-silver and Butchers Bore gold projects in northern Queensland. Click here

  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL)’s new managing director and CEO Tim Kennedy has assumed his new position today. Click here

  • Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has secured a $10 million funding package from Collins St Value Fund (CSVF) to advance exploration and development at the flagship Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has been given the green light by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the State of Utah to get the drill bit spinning at its Rattler Uranium Project. Click here

  • Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) sees the acquisition by Uranium Royalty Corp (URC) of an existing 1% gross revenue royalty over PEN's Lance Projects as a strong endorsement of the Wyoming project and uranium market prospects. Click here

  • Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has received further high-grade copper and gold results from extensional and infill drilling at Harbour View deposit, part of the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC) of the flagship Ravensthorpe Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

