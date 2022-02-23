Proactive news headlines including Duke Exploration, Archer Materials, Sunstone Metals and St George Mining

Sydney, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has commenced a major reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its flagship Bundarra Project. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has extended patent protection of its 12CQ quantum computing chip technology with the granting of a European patent grant. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has confirmed the existence of a large, mineralised copper-gold porphyry system at the El Palmar Project in Ecuador after receiving strong assay results from two more exploratory drill holes. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is fast-tracking exploration and development activities at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL)’s latest update on exploration activities at the 100%-owned Gordons Gold Project, 30 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia, brings tidings of a new high-grade gold discovery at Malone prospect. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC)’s cancer drug Zantrene® continues show a diverse range of benefits. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has highlighted the strong outlook for its Caribou Dome Copper Project in Alaska, US, with assay results from infill drilling returning up to 15% copper. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has staked 4,500 hectares of highly prospective lithium claims, now known as the Plaid Project and Whiteloon Lake Project, in the emerging, Electric Avenue region of northwest Ontario, Canada. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has completed a successful Institutional Entitlement Offer, raising approximately $7.37 million. Click here

Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) is progressing plans to transition its Tent Mountain Project in Alberta, Canada, into a renewable energy complex, following separate independent expert studies in 2019 and 2021 which demonstrated the project’s strong viability to host renewables. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has been accepted as a member of the European Battery Alliance (EBA), a platform for key stakeholders across the European battery anode material value chain. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS)’s resource definition drilling at Constellation deposit within the Tritton copper tenure package in New South Wales continues to return solid gold and copper intersections, especially below the current resource. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has identified nine high-priority volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets at Gidgee North in the Sandstone region of WA after collating datasets. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has achieved the target of annual gold production of 500,000 ounces and increased half-year revenue by 90% to A$545.7 million compared to the corresponding half year period of FY21. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) will increase focus on its extensive Western Australian portfolio of gold and base metal projects after arranging the sale of Akelikongo Nickel-Copper Project in Uganda to London Stock Exchange listed Blencowe Resources PLC (LSE:BRES). Click here

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) has released an encouraging half-yearly update following its successful listing on the ASX in July 2021. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) believes it is sitting on a new gold target following auger and aircore drilling and multi-element soil sampling at its Tabakorole Gold Project in southeast Mali. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has entered into a binding Software‐as‐a‐Service (SaaS) agreement with Hireup Pty Ltd, Australia’s largest national disability insurance scheme (NDIS) registered online platform. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has completed a round of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Omrah electromagnetic (EM) target and Wise nickel prospect at Silver Swan North Nickel Sulphide Project north of Kalgoorlie in WA. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has extended its US uranium interests by acquiring the Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, which boasts historical production along with other known mineralised occurrences and prospects. Click here