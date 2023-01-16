U.S. markets closed

Proactive news headlines including Dynamic Metals, Ioneer Ltd, Cyprium Metals and Tietto Minerals

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Dynamic Metals Ltd (ASX:DYM) has started trading on the ASX following the completion of its strongly supported and oversubscribed IPO which raised the maximum subscription of $7 million. Click here

  • Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has surged after its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada piqued the interest of the US Department of Energy (DOE), lining it up for a multi-million-dollar loan that brings it a step closer to fully funded construction. Click here

  • Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM, OTC:CYPMF) is ready to dial a suite of international debt capital investors, bringing it one step closer to restarting the Nifty Copper Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has passed a transformational milestone with the first gold pour at the 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire which has seen the project become West Africa’s newest gold mine. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has delivered encouraging 12-month results from the DurAVR™ first-in-human (FIH) study, designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the DurAVR Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) welcomes the accelerated progress being made by partner Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) towards the recommencement of production this quarter at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada. Click here

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has confirmed further broad intersections of vanadium in a recently completed drilling program at the Victory Bore Vanadium Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) has strengthened its board through the appointment of experienced life sciences investment professional Hashan De Silva as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Parabellum Resources Ltd (ASX:PBL) is moving towards initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling of its New South Wales copper-gold projects, which it aims to kick off later in the quarter. Click here

  • Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:ILA) recently initiated a major step by submitting its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the US FDA to commence the ISLA-101 Phase 2a PEACH clinical trial. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF)’s 2022 exploration mapping and sampling campaign has confirmed the discovery of new zones of high-grade gold mineralisation at a new gold system named Trumpet, 1.5 kilometres northwest of Train within the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska. Click here

  • Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has lodged applications for eight additional tenements and acquired a granted exploration licence, potentially doubling its lithium landholding to 302 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) produced a record number of gold ounces at its Mineral Hill Mine in New South Wales over the final month of 2022. Click here

  • Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has unearthed a set of particularly high-grade rare earth element (REE) assays from drilling at the Kangankunde Rare Earth Project in Malawi, grading up to 184 metres from surface at 2.49% total rare earth oxides (TREO). Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has restarted drilling at the Central Exploration Target in its quest for nickel, copper and gold in the prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen of Western Australia. Click here

  • Magnetite Mines Ltd (ASX:MGT) is making strong progress in efforts to optimise the Razorback Iron Ore Project in South Australia aimed at increasing the project’s commercial status while meeting evolving market conditions. Click here

  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has confirmed a two-tranche capital raising initiative to raise $4.5 million through placements to professional and sophisticated investors. Click here

  • Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU), together with partner Energy Resources Ltd (EnRes), a fully owned subsidiary of Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:MIN), has been successful in its application for two more highly prospective petroleum exploration areas in the Northern Carnarvon Basin and the Merlinleigh Sub-basin. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has outlined its plan for 2023, laying out a roadmap of milestones toward a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the company’s proposed natural graphite active anode plant in the US. Click here

  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has appointed Sarah Clarke as general counsel and company secretary, further strengthening its executive management team as it progresses the flagship Great White Kaolin Project in South Australia. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has made three new appointments to its executive leadership team, gaining key project development expertise as the company moves to the next stage of development for the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, US. Click here

  • Sarytogan Graphite Ltd (ASX:SGA) has welcomed positive final results from its 2022 drilling campaign at Sarytogan Graphite Deposit in central Kazakhstan. Click here

  • Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) has hit a 5-metre-wide intersection of blue-green mineralisation interpreted as tourmaline and beryl, or aquamarine, at the Dundas Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has wrapped up negotiations to acquire 100% of the Olga Rocks project, which is considered highly prospective for lithium, rare metals and gold. Click here

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors are snapping up Chinese bluechips from large consumer staples to financial firms again as the nation’s stocks rally on optimism about a reopening from Covid curbs. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers