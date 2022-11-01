U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Eclipse Metals, Terra Uranium, Creso Pharma and Legacy Minerals

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has drilled a total of 538 metres in 40 holes as part of its ongoing first stage of exploration at the Ivigtût Project in Greenland. Click here

  • Terra Uranium Ltd (ASX:T92) continues to advance its projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada, with applications to permit exploration for the next three years submitted to government authorities for approval. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has secured commitments to raise a total of up to $7.6 million through the issue of two separate convertible notes. Click here

  • Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM)’s geophysics program has demonstrated a “significant” potential increase in the size of its gold system, situated within the Bauloora Low Sulphidation Epithermal Gold-Silver Project in New South Wales. Click here

  • Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) yielded a total of 1,180 carats from processing 504 tonnes of underground and surface bulk samples from its Tongo Diamond Project in Sierra Leone during the September quarter, achieving a combined process grade of 2.34 carats per tonne at a more than 1.2 millimetre cut-off. Click here

  • Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has identified new anomalous zinc results in soil sampling at the Linda Zinc Project in South Australia, doubling the size of the mineralised footprint at surface. Click here

  • Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has kicked-off a follow-up drilling campaign at the Mt Isa Copper-Gold Project in Queensland, designed to test shallow copper and gold mineralisation identified at King Solomon 1 and break first ground at the untested Python prospect nearby. Click here

  • Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has secured inclusion for the use of Remplir™ on the Australian Prostheses list, enabling surgeons to receive reimbursement from private insurers for the use of the nerve repair device in peripheral nerve repair procedures, reducing costs to the patients. Click here

  • Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) is well positioned to fund its operations into the 2024 financial year, underpinned by its cash balance of $33.4 million at the end of the September quarter, Edison Investment Research Ltd said. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has identified multiple new vein extensions and visible gold in the 2022 drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold project, a program the company considers its “most successful to date”. Click here

  • Xantippe Resources Ltd (ASX:XTC, OTC:XTCPF) has reflected on everything from exploration to board and management changes in its September quarter report. Click here

  • AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ)’s latest round of drilling has revealed high continuity of lithium mineralisation at the Roche Dure prospect of the flagship Manono Lithium and Tin Project, with the first four of 46 planned holes demonstrating widespread, high-tenor lithium mineralisation outside the current pit design. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) hopes to bolster its landholding on the hunt for gold, nickel and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia’s highest-growth gold district. Click here

