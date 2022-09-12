U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Electric Royalties, Altaley Mining, QC Copper and Gold, Kenorland Minerals, Infinity Stone and KEFI Gold and Copper

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York , Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:


  • Altaley Mining appoints seasoned professional Mike Struthers as CEO click here

  • Electric Royalties reveals positive PEA results for the Mont Sorcier project in Quebec  click here

  • Transition Metals reports impressive channel sampling results and kicks off diamond drilling at its Maude Lake project in Ontario  click here

  • Todos Medical partner NLC Pharma assigns IP for Tollovir, Tollovid, and TolloTest to joint venture 3CL Pharma  click here

  • Doré Copper Mining reveals drilling plans for Joe Mann gold mine and Doré Ramp gold-copper deposit in Quebec  click here

  • First Mining Gold applauds latest resource estimate for Duparquet project in the Abitibi  click here

  • Hotel Chocolate Group decides to cease US direct-to-consumer sales via its website click here

  • KEFI Gold and Copper sees shares rise as it notes widely publicised request for a permanent ceasefire by the Tigrayan rebel leadership in Ethiopia  click here

  • HighGold Mining drills high-grade gold at its Johnson Tract project in Alaska click here

  • G Mining Ventures to proceed with construction of flagship Tocantinzinho Gold project in Brazil click here

  • Trust Stamp to raise up to $1.5M through private placement click here

  • Infinity Stone engages SGS to upgrade Rockstone graphite to EV battery grade click here

  • Kidoz reveals plans to proceed with a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 6.6M shares click here

  • PlantX Life announces partnership with plant-based food innovator Future Farm at Venice Beach popup store click here

  • Golden Minerals posts drill results from its Yoquivo gold-silver project as it updates on Mexico properties  click here

  • Empower Clinics processes 3,000 Covid-19 tests in August, expects volume to remain high for cruise season  click here

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals granted approval for Phase 1 human DMT study for treatment of stroke in the Netherlands  click here

  • Braxia Scientific launches KetaMD as first Florida patients complete initial virtual ketamine treatments at home  click here

  • Goldshore Resources hits more high-grade gold at its Moss Lake project in Ontario  click here

  • Thor Exploration announces new Sambara discovery and further drill results from Makosa at Douta Gold Project in Senegal  click here

  • QC Copper and Gold updates on new resource estimate for Opemiska project; now expected in early 2023  click here

  • GR Silver Mining on track to deliver updated Plomosas resource in 1Q 2023 with discovery of more broad zones of mineralization  click here

  • Usha Resources receives US land agency’s approval to begin Jackpot Lake drill program  click here

  • New Pacific Metals announces encouraging assay results for first drill hole at Silverstrike Project in Bolivia  click here

  • Thesis Gold announces first assay results from 2022 Summer drill program at the Bonanza Zone and general exploration update for Ranch Gold Project  click here

  • Kenorland Minerals arranges non-brokered private placement of 9,000,000 common shares for proceeds of $6.3M  click here

  • Pure Gold Mining reaffirms third quarter 2022 guidance, says gold production at mine set a new monthly record in August  click here

 


About Proactive:



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.

 




