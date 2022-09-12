Proactive news headlines including Electric Royalties, Altaley Mining, QC Copper and Gold, Kenorland Minerals, Infinity Stone and KEFI Gold and Copper

New York , Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:







Altaley Mining appoints seasoned professional Mike Struthers as CEO click here

Electric Royalties reveals positive PEA results for the Mont Sorcier project in Quebec click here

Transition Metals reports impressive channel sampling results and kicks off diamond drilling at its Maude Lake project in Ontario click here

Todos Medical partner NLC Pharma assigns IP for Tollovir, Tollovid, and TolloTest to joint venture 3CL Pharma click here

Doré Copper Mining reveals drilling plans for Joe Mann gold mine and Doré Ramp gold-copper deposit in Quebec click here

First Mining Gold applauds latest resource estimate for Duparquet project in the Abitibi click here

Hotel Chocolate Group decides to cease US direct-to-consumer sales via its website click here

KEFI Gold and Copper sees shares rise as it notes widely publicised request for a permanent ceasefire by the Tigrayan rebel leadership in Ethiopia click here

HighGold Mining drills high-grade gold at its Johnson Tract project in Alaska click here

G Mining Ventures to proceed with construction of flagship Tocantinzinho Gold project in Brazil click here

Trust Stamp to raise up to $1.5M through private placement click here

Infinity Stone engages SGS to upgrade Rockstone graphite to EV battery grade click here

Kidoz reveals plans to proceed with a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 6.6M shares click here

PlantX Life announces partnership with plant-based food innovator Future Farm at Venice Beach popup store click here

Golden Minerals posts drill results from its Yoquivo gold-silver project as it updates on Mexico properties click here

Empower Clinics processes 3,000 Covid-19 tests in August, expects volume to remain high for cruise season click here

Algernon Pharmaceuticals granted approval for Phase 1 human DMT study for treatment of stroke in the Netherlands click here

Braxia Scientific launches KetaMD as first Florida patients complete initial virtual ketamine treatments at home click here

Goldshore Resources hits more high-grade gold at its Moss Lake project in Ontario click here

Thor Exploration announces new Sambara discovery and further drill results from Makosa at Douta Gold Project in Senegal click here

QC Copper and Gold updates on new resource estimate for Opemiska project; now expected in early 2023 click here

GR Silver Mining on track to deliver updated Plomosas resource in 1Q 2023 with discovery of more broad zones of mineralization click here

Usha Resources receives US land agency’s approval to begin Jackpot Lake drill program click here

New Pacific Metals announces encouraging assay results for first drill hole at Silverstrike Project in Bolivia click here

Thesis Gold announces first assay results from 2022 Summer drill program at the Bonanza Zone and general exploration update for Ranch Gold Project click here

Kenorland Minerals arranges non-brokered private placement of 9,000,000 common shares for proceeds of $6.3M click here