U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,762.09
    +87.25 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,471.12
    +582.34 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,083.04
    +284.69 (+2.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.71
    +37.02 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.25
    +0.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2940
    +0.0550 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4000
    +1.3150 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,232.82
    +1,196.48 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    +13.73 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and more.

Proactive news headlines including Elon Musk, CO2 GRO, Phunware, American Battery Technology, Irwin Naturals and Levitee Labs

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York , June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Elon Musk says US 'recession is inevitable' click here

  • MySize says FirstLook Smart Mirror and AI-driven MySizeID to feature at Product Innovation Apparel New York 2022 click here

  • CO2 GRO says Columbia rose trial results show its CO2 Delivery Solutions technology boosted total yield and percentage of high-quality plants click here

  • Cypress Development unveils positive lithium recovery rates at DLE portion of Nevada pilot plant click here

  • Phunware unveils PhunWallet 1.3 update featuring QR code PhunToken reward functionality click here

  • AIM ImmunoTech inks lease deal for new state-of-the-art product development and testing facility in New Jersey click here

  • American Battery Technology announces positive drill results from its initial exploratory subsurface drill program at its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project click here

  • Fobi AI launches new partnership with top loyalty and brand marketing provider Yotpo click here

  • BetterLife Pharma to present BETR-001 preclinical data at FENS Forum in Paris, France in July click here

  • Irwin Naturals plans to expand chain of psychedelic mental health centers into Georgia with acquisition of two clinics from Invictus Clinic click here

  • Dalrada brings on Brian McGoff as its new president and COO click here

  • Mandalay Resources hits high-grade gold in drilling at its Björkdal operation in Sweden click here

  • Burcon NutraScience executes $10M loan agreement with Large Scale Investments to fund plant-based technology commercialization efforts click here

  • Gevo inks agreement to supply Finnair with 7 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel per year for five years click here

  • Essex Minerals hails first phase exploration on Mt Turner copper-moly-gold project by Meryllion Resources click here

  • Wellbeing Digital Sciences appoints Natalie Dolphin as VP of marketing and investment relations click here

  • FPX Nickel executes development memorandum of agreement with indigenous partner for Decar Nickel District click here

  • Solstice Gold Corp starts Phase 1 drilling at 100%-owned Red Lake Extension project click here

  • Cabral Gold says very encouraged by tests on gold-in-oxide material at MG target at Cuiú Cuiú project, Brazil click here

  • CULT Food Science Corp files third patent application for cultured meat enriched with cholesterol-lowering supplements click here

  • Looking Glass Labs says CEO to speak about NFTs in Hollywood at Collision Conference click here

  • Levitee Labs appoints economist David Bentil as chief executive officer click here

  • PowerTap Hydrogen Capital updates on its continued efforts in California and recent participation in the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com




Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Kellogg to split into 3 independent companies

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Kellogg’s decision to split into three independent companies.

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Amazon Stock Post-Split: Bear vs. Bull

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split has come and passed, and it is now trading on a split-adjusted basis. Given the newly lowered share price, it is an excellent time to consider the bear and bull case for investing in Amazon's stock. The bear case will center on its rapidly rising costs amid decelerating revenue growth.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

    Shares of several high-growth fintech stocks rebounded Tuesday after a brutal sell-off last week that was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. Shares of the "buy now pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had risen by roughly 12.6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET Tuesday. Artificial intelligence-powered lending tech specialist Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was nearly 12% higher, and shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were up by more than 13%.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Tech stocks sentiment ‘feels pretty awful, which is a great sign’: Analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility, tech stocks, and the outlook for investors.

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping. Thank Elon Musk. He Says Competition Doesn’t Matter.

    The CEO told a conference in Qatar that the electric-vehicle company can sell as many cars as it can produce and that the waiting list is long.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is Pending Three ‘Unresolved’ Issues

    Elon Musk said three issues still need to be resolved before his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, originally announced in April, can close. Musk, speaking via teleconference Tuesday at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, said that he still hasn’t gotten clarity about Twitter’s claim that the fake and spam accounts comprise less than 5% of […]

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best railroad stocks to invest in. If you want to skip ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In. The railroad industry is one of the oldest industries in the world, […]

  • Kellogg Plans to Split Into 3 Companies. The Stock Is Spiking.

    The cereal giant plans to split into three companies: one focused on global snacking and food, another on North American cereal sales, and a pure play on plant-based snacking.

  • Qualcomm's Charts Are in a Quandary

    The fundamental "story" of Qualcomm seems to be in flux right now with a sell side fundamental analyst telling clients that the company has weakness in the handset area, while the CEO says the opposite. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since January even though prices have declined - this is a bullish divergence. If we drew a downward sloping channel from January we would find that the most recent decline in June has not touched the "return line" of the channel (not drawn).

  • Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter unanimously approved by its board

    Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been unanimously approved by its board. Mr Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt that it will happen. At the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.