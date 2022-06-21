Proactive news headlines including Elon Musk, CO2 GRO, Phunware, American Battery Technology, Irwin Naturals and Levitee Labs
Elon Musk says US 'recession is inevitable' click here
MySize says FirstLook Smart Mirror and AI-driven MySizeID to feature at Product Innovation Apparel New York 2022 click here
CO2 GRO says Columbia rose trial results show its CO2 Delivery Solutions technology boosted total yield and percentage of high-quality plants click here
Cypress Development unveils positive lithium recovery rates at DLE portion of Nevada pilot plant click here
Phunware unveils PhunWallet 1.3 update featuring QR code PhunToken reward functionality click here
AIM ImmunoTech inks lease deal for new state-of-the-art product development and testing facility in New Jersey click here
American Battery Technology announces positive drill results from its initial exploratory subsurface drill program at its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project click here
Fobi AI launches new partnership with top loyalty and brand marketing provider Yotpo click here
BetterLife Pharma to present BETR-001 preclinical data at FENS Forum in Paris, France in July click here
Irwin Naturals plans to expand chain of psychedelic mental health centers into Georgia with acquisition of two clinics from Invictus Clinic click here
Dalrada brings on Brian McGoff as its new president and COO click here
Mandalay Resources hits high-grade gold in drilling at its Björkdal operation in Sweden click here
Burcon NutraScience executes $10M loan agreement with Large Scale Investments to fund plant-based technology commercialization efforts click here
Gevo inks agreement to supply Finnair with 7 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel per year for five years click here
Essex Minerals hails first phase exploration on Mt Turner copper-moly-gold project by Meryllion Resources click here
Wellbeing Digital Sciences appoints Natalie Dolphin as VP of marketing and investment relations click here
FPX Nickel executes development memorandum of agreement with indigenous partner for Decar Nickel District click here
Solstice Gold Corp starts Phase 1 drilling at 100%-owned Red Lake Extension project click here
Cabral Gold says very encouraged by tests on gold-in-oxide material at MG target at Cuiú Cuiú project, Brazil click here
CULT Food Science Corp files third patent application for cultured meat enriched with cholesterol-lowering supplements click here
Looking Glass Labs says CEO to speak about NFTs in Hollywood at Collision Conference click here
Levitee Labs appoints economist David Bentil as chief executive officer click here
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital updates on its continued efforts in California and recent participation in the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit click here
