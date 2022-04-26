Proactive news headlines including Elon Musk, Twitter, Doubleview Gold, Gaming Realms, Bloom Health, Predictive Oncology and Mednow

New York , April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Elon Musk will soon own Twitter - but what are we likely to see next?

Diamond Equity Research says Guardforce AI has unrealized potential as it initiates coverage

Arizona Silver receives "positive" Decision Memo from US Forest Service for drilling at its Sycamore Canyon project in Arizona

Kontrol Technologies poised to extend its Kontrol BioCloud technology to detect viruses in wastewater

Doubleview Gold reveals new analytical data showing scandium grades from the Lisle deposit at its Hat project in British Columbia

Northstar Gold flags up new independent technical report for Bryce gold project, Ontario

Stifel GMP maintains 'Buy' on Steppe Gold after site visit reveals steady state operation at its ATO mine in Mongolia

Canaccord Genuity repeats 'Speculative Buy' rating and $3.00 target price on Think Research Corporation

American Resources partners with Land Betterment Corp to help create Kentucky museum on former mining site

Albert Labs announces addition of two experts to its scientific advisory board

Zephyr Energy has plenty of upside at Paradox Project, Turner Pope Investments says

SPYR Technologies says its Applied Magix subsidiary eyeing new distribution opportunities around the globe

Gaming Realms maintains track record of hitting targets

Sanatana Resources closes year one obligations under earn-in agreement for ArcWest Exploration's Oweegee project

Vicinity Motor inks Pacific islands distribution deal with Hawaii's Soderholm Sales & Leasing

CleanSpark says it has finalized $35 million in non-dilutive financing from Trinity Capital

Predictive Oncology announces Theresa Ferguson as the company's senior director of Marketing

Essex Minerals says it has optioned Queensland copper and gold project to Meryllion Resources

PlantX Life says Bloombox Club subsidiary launches new e-commerce platform in France

Arrow Exploration posts net income in 2021 as company lifts output and realizes strong oil and gas prices

Paltalk launches its mobile backgammon game

North Arrow reports initial diamond recoveries from 2021 bulk sample from its Naujaat diamond project

Bloom Health Partners extends Texas contract for COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools

Goldshore Resources to expand exploration program at Moss Lake gold project following encouraging drill results at the Ontario property

Solstice Gold reveals exploration plans for its New Frontier and Red Lake Extension projects in Ontario; appoints Pablo McDonald as its exploration manager

Mednow forecasts 175% growth in Q3 revenue to record $5M-$5.5M

Psyched Wellness announces key findings from 90-day oral toxicity study on Amanita Muscaria extract

Medallion launches new clean energy technology strategy, including rebrand and Nasdaq listing

Great Panther Mining reports 65% uplift in open pit M&I resources at Brazil mine as it unveils latest reserve and resource estimates

Bam Bam Resources says board of directors approves share consolidation plan and related name change

Altaley Mining files updated PFS for Tahuehueto, which improves Mexico mine's economics by 30%

Vanstar Mining begins 4,000-metre drill program at Bousquet-Odyno in Quebec

Electra Battery Materials says its shares will start trading on Nasdaq on April 27

BMEX Gold discovers Luxor gold zone at King Tut and announces its 2022 exploration program

Looking Glass Labs says House of Kibaa subsidiary inks strategic alliance with DatChat for metaverse integration

NorthWest Copper appoints Peter Lekich as director of investor relations

Tocvan Ventures says drilling at Pilar Gold-Silver project continues to reveal high-grade gold mineralization

Revive Therapeutics says in discussions with BARDA for potential development and commercial support for its COVID-19 oral drug, Bucillamine