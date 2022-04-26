Proactive news headlines including Elon Musk, Twitter, Doubleview Gold, Gaming Realms, Bloom Health, Predictive Oncology and Mednow
Elon Musk will soon own Twitter - but what are we likely to see next? click here
Diamond Equity Research says Guardforce AI has unrealized potential as it initiates coverage click here
Arizona Silver receives “positive” Decision Memo from US Forest Service for drilling at its Sycamore Canyon project in Arizona click here
Kontrol Technologies poised to extend its Kontrol BioCloud technology to detect viruses in wastewater click here
Doubleview Gold reveals new analytical data showing scandium grades from the Lisle deposit at its Hat project in British Columbia click here
Northstar Gold flags up new independent technical report for Bryce gold project, Ontario click here
Stifel GMP maintains 'Buy' on Steppe Gold after site visit reveals steady state operation at its ATO mine in Mongolia click here
Canaccord Genuity repeats 'Speculative Buy' rating and $3.00 target price on Think Research Corporation click here
American Resources partners with Land Betterment Corp to help create Kentucky museum on former mining site click here
Albert Labs announces addition of two experts to its scientific advisory board click here
Zephyr Energy has plenty of upside at Paradox Project, Turner Pope Investments says click here
SPYR Technologies says its Applied Magix subsidiary eyeing new distribution opportunities around the globe click here
Gaming Realms maintains track record of hitting targets click here
Sanatana Resources closes year one obligations under earn-in agreement for ArcWest Exploration’s Oweegee project click here
Vicinity Motor inks Pacific islands distribution deal with Hawaii’s Soderholm Sales & Leasing click here
CleanSpark says it has finalized $35 million in non-dilutive financing from Trinity Capital click here
Predictive Oncology announces Theresa Ferguson as the company's senior director of Marketing click here
Essex Minerals says it has optioned Queensland copper and gold project to Meryllion Resources click here
PlantX Life says Bloombox Club subsidiary launches new e-commerce platform in France click here
Arrow Exploration posts net income in 2021 as company lifts output and realizes strong oil and gas prices click here
Paltalk launches its mobile backgammon game click here
North Arrow reports initial diamond recoveries from 2021 bulk sample from its Naujaat diamond project click here
Bloom Health Partners extends Texas contract for COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools click here
Goldshore Resources to expand exploration program at Moss Lake gold project following encouraging drill results at the Ontario property click here
Solstice Gold reveals exploration plans for its New Frontier and Red Lake Extension projects in Ontario; appoints Pablo McDonald as its exploration manager click here
Mednow forecasts 175% growth in Q3 revenue to record $5M-$5.5M click here
Psyched Wellness announces key findings from 90-day oral toxicity study on Amanita Muscaria extract click here
Medallion launches new clean energy technology strategy, including rebrand and Nasdaq listing click here
Great Panther Mining reports 65% uplift in open pit M&I resources at Brazil mine as it unveils latest reserve and resource estimates click here
Bam Bam Resources says board of directors approves share consolidation plan and related name change click here
Altaley Mining files updated PFS for Tahuehueto, which improves Mexico mine's economics by 30% click here
Vanstar Mining begins 4,000-metre drill program at Bousquet-Odyno in Quebec click here
Electra Battery Materials says its shares will start trading on Nasdaq on April 27 click here
BMEX Gold discovers Luxor gold zone at King Tut and announces its 2022 exploration program click here
Looking Glass Labs says House of Kibaa subsidiary inks strategic alliance with DatChat for metaverse integration click here
NorthWest Copper appoints Peter Lekich as director of investor relations click here
Tocvan Ventures says drilling at Pilar Gold-Silver project continues to reveal high-grade gold mineralization click here
Revive Therapeutics says in discussions with BARDA for potential development and commercial support for its COVID-19 oral drug, Bucillamine click here
MAS Gold announces initial results from North Lake drilling click here
