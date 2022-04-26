U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Elon Musk, Twitter, Doubleview Gold, Gaming Realms, Bloom Health, Predictive Oncology and Mednow

New York , April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Elon Musk will soon own Twitter - but what are we likely to see next? click here

  • Diamond Equity Research says Guardforce AI has unrealized potential as it initiates coverage click here

  • Arizona Silver receives “positive” Decision Memo from US Forest Service for drilling at its Sycamore Canyon project in Arizona click here

  • Kontrol Technologies poised to extend its Kontrol BioCloud technology to detect viruses in wastewater click here

  • Doubleview Gold reveals new analytical data showing scandium grades from the Lisle deposit at its Hat project in British Columbia click here

  • Northstar Gold flags up new independent technical report for Bryce gold project, Ontario click here

  • Stifel GMP maintains 'Buy' on Steppe Gold after site visit reveals steady state operation at its ATO mine in Mongolia click here

  • Canaccord Genuity repeats 'Speculative Buy' rating and $3.00 target price on Think Research Corporation click here

  • American Resources partners with Land Betterment Corp to help create Kentucky museum on former mining site click here

  • Albert Labs announces addition of two experts to its scientific advisory board click here

  • Zephyr Energy has plenty of upside at Paradox Project, Turner Pope Investments says click here

  • SPYR Technologies says its Applied Magix subsidiary eyeing new distribution opportunities around the globe click here

  • Gaming Realms maintains track record of hitting targets click here

  • Sanatana Resources closes year one obligations under earn-in agreement for ArcWest Exploration’s Oweegee project click here

  • Vicinity Motor inks Pacific islands distribution deal with Hawaii’s Soderholm Sales & Leasing click here

  • CleanSpark says it has finalized $35 million in non-dilutive financing from Trinity Capital click here

  • Predictive Oncology announces Theresa Ferguson as the company's senior director of Marketing click here

  • Essex Minerals says it has optioned Queensland copper and gold project to Meryllion Resources click here

  • PlantX Life says Bloombox Club subsidiary launches new e-commerce platform in France click here

  • Arrow Exploration posts net income in 2021 as company lifts output and realizes strong oil and gas prices click here

  • Paltalk launches its mobile backgammon game click here

  • North Arrow reports initial diamond recoveries from 2021 bulk sample from its Naujaat diamond project click here

  • Bloom Health Partners extends Texas contract for COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools click here

  • Goldshore Resources to expand exploration program at Moss Lake gold project following encouraging drill results at the Ontario property click here

  • Solstice Gold reveals exploration plans for its New Frontier and Red Lake Extension projects in Ontario; appoints Pablo McDonald as its exploration manager click here

  • Mednow forecasts 175% growth in Q3 revenue to record $5M-$5.5M click here

  • Psyched Wellness announces key findings from 90-day oral toxicity study on Amanita Muscaria extract click here

  • Medallion launches new clean energy technology strategy, including rebrand and Nasdaq listing click here

  • Great Panther Mining reports 65% uplift in open pit M&I resources at Brazil mine as it unveils latest reserve and resource estimates click here

  • Bam Bam Resources says board of directors approves share consolidation plan and related name change click here

  • Altaley Mining files updated PFS for Tahuehueto, which improves Mexico mine's economics by 30% click here

  • Vanstar Mining begins 4,000-metre drill program at Bousquet-Odyno in Quebec click here

  • Electra Battery Materials says its shares will start trading on Nasdaq on April 27 click here

  • BMEX Gold discovers Luxor gold zone at King Tut and announces its 2022 exploration program click here

  • Looking Glass Labs says House of Kibaa subsidiary inks strategic alliance with DatChat for metaverse integration click here

  • NorthWest Copper appoints Peter Lekich as director of investor relations click here

  • Tocvan Ventures says drilling at Pilar Gold-Silver project continues to reveal high-grade gold mineralization click here

  • Revive Therapeutics says in discussions with BARDA for potential development and commercial support for its COVID-19 oral drug, Bucillamine click here

  • MAS Gold announces initial results from North Lake drilling click here

