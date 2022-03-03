U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Emyria Ltd, Frontier Energy, Oklo Resources and Golden Rim Resources

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has received ethics approval for its phase one clinical trial of EMD-RX5, a proprietary, highly bioavailable oral formulation of ultra-pure CBD. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) is advancing the development of the Bristol Springs Solar Project (BSS Project) - a large-scale solar energy project in the southwest of Western Australia. Click here

  • Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) is trading higher after hitting more high-grade gold during exploration at its wholly-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali. Click here

  • Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has unveiled its maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Kada Gold Project in Guinea, delivering an inferred resource of 25.5 million tonnes at 1.1 g/t gold for 930,000 million ounces. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has appointed mining, refining and chemical industries veteran Phil Thick as a strategic advisor to the company. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) says that the definition of a number of targets at the high-grade RPM Gold Project in Alaska will assist it to prove up and increase its current inferred resource. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has intersected high-grade zinc-lead mineralisation at Iroquois prospect within the Earaheedy Basin in Western Australia. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) is confident of increasing lithium returns as it continues to intersect thick, shallow dipping spodumene-rich pegmatites at its Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, with one drill hole returning 16.17 metres (true thickness). Click here

  • Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has inked a licence agreement with Monash University in Australia to develop novel treatments that combine virtual reality (VR) with psychedelics, marking the beginning of a second clinical psychedelic therapy program. Click here

  • Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF)’s modular demonstration plant designed and built by the engineering team at Lilac Solutions Inc, has been dispatched from California, US, to the Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina. Click here

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has made a strategic investment in fellow nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide exploration and development company Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN). Click here

  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF)’s wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies has strengthened provincial ties by joining the Círculo Empresarial Cacereño (CEC) as a member organisation. Click here

  • Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hascor International Group for the potential supply of 25,000 tonnes of natural rutile per annum from its Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi to Hascor’s processing plants and clients across the world. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) is welcoming a new addition to its global Medical Advisory Board – Australian interventional cardiologist Dr Karl Poon. Click here

  • Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has completed extensional drilling at the Sir Laurence gold discovery at Lake Goongarrie within the Goongarrie Gold Project in Western Australia, identifying bedrock mineralisation in three different host rocks over a 2-kilometre by 1-kilometre strike length. Click here

  • Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) is out to raise A$12.7 million to accelerate its nickel exploration and development activities. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM)’s drilling campaign at the Crusader-Templar target of the Wallbrook Project has hit broad, high-grade gold. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has confirmed the prospectivity of multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors at the Norseman Project in Western Australia with highly anomalous nickel-copper-cobalt-palladium mineralisation revealed in assays. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has recommenced trading on ASX following strong demand for an $8 million capital raising validating its new strategy focused on clean energy. Click here

  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has revealed gold-copper mineralisation with secondary silver and cobalt from drilling beneath the current resource at Minyari Dome Project, indicating that the deposit may extend deeper. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary The Sandbox, a decentralised virtual gaming world, has formed a partnership with Cube Entertainment to spread ‘K-Culture’ – Korean culture content – globally, through virtual space and digital assets. Click here

