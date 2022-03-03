Proactive news headlines including Emyria Ltd, Frontier Energy, Oklo Resources and Golden Rim Resources

Sydney, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has received ethics approval for its phase one clinical trial of EMD-RX5, a proprietary, highly bioavailable oral formulation of ultra-pure CBD.

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) is advancing the development of the Bristol Springs Solar Project (BSS Project) - a large-scale solar energy project in the southwest of Western Australia.

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) is trading higher after hitting more high-grade gold during exploration at its wholly-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali.

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has unveiled its maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Kada Gold Project in Guinea, delivering an inferred resource of 25.5 million tonnes at 1.1 g/t gold for 930,000 million ounces.

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has appointed mining, refining and chemical industries veteran Phil Thick as a strategic advisor to the company.

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) says that the definition of a number of targets at the high-grade RPM Gold Project in Alaska will assist it to prove up and increase its current inferred resource.

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has intersected high-grade zinc-lead mineralisation at Iroquois prospect within the Earaheedy Basin in Western Australia.

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) is confident of increasing lithium returns as it continues to intersect thick, shallow dipping spodumene-rich pegmatites at its Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, with one drill hole returning 16.17 metres (true thickness).

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has inked a licence agreement with Monash University in Australia to develop novel treatments that combine virtual reality (VR) with psychedelics, marking the beginning of a second clinical psychedelic therapy program.

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF)'s modular demonstration plant designed and built by the engineering team at Lilac Solutions Inc, has been dispatched from California, US, to the Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has made a strategic investment in fellow nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide exploration and development company Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN).

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF)'s wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies has strengthened provincial ties by joining the Círculo Empresarial Cacereño (CEC) as a member organisation.

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hascor International Group for the potential supply of 25,000 tonnes of natural rutile per annum from its Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi to Hascor's processing plants and clients across the world.

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) is welcoming a new addition to its global Medical Advisory Board – Australian interventional cardiologist Dr Karl Poon.

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has completed extensional drilling at the Sir Laurence gold discovery at Lake Goongarrie within the Goongarrie Gold Project in Western Australia, identifying bedrock mineralisation in three different host rocks over a 2-kilometre by 1-kilometre strike length.

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) is out to raise A$12.7 million to accelerate its nickel exploration and development activities.

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM)'s drilling campaign at the Crusader-Templar target of the Wallbrook Project has hit broad, high-grade gold.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has confirmed the prospectivity of multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors at the Norseman Project in Western Australia with highly anomalous nickel-copper-cobalt-palladium mineralisation revealed in assays.

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has recommenced trading on ASX following strong demand for an $8 million capital raising validating its new strategy focused on clean energy.

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has revealed gold-copper mineralisation with secondary silver and cobalt from drilling beneath the current resource at Minyari Dome Project, indicating that the deposit may extend deeper.