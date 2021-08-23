Proactive news headlines including Endeavour Mining, PayPal, Alternus Energy, Phunware, Todos Medical and Orgenesis
New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
PayPal launches crypto service in the UK click here
Barclays sees upside for catalyst-rich Endeavour Mining click here
Canada Silver Cobalt Works hits high-grade intercepts at the Big Silver zone on its Castle East property click here
Alternus Energy appoints corporate governance veteran Tone Bjørnov to its board of directors click here
DGTL Holdings subsidiary opens in Asia Pacific; signs largest airline in that market click here
Phunware teams up with access control technology firm HID Global to help facilitate a safe return to the office click here
Western Magnesium begins testing on new continuous pilot reactor ahead of schedule click here
Atlas Engineered Products sees record 2Q revenue and profits on organic growth and efficiency initiatives click here
Todos Medical poised to launch its cPass blood test in September this year to aid booster jab coronavirus battle click here
Ketamine One establishes Medical Advisory Board click here
Bragg’s ORYX Gaming strengthens its presence in Greece after taking content live with Novibet click here
Orgenesis strikes collaboration agreement with Savicell Diagnostics to advance its cell and gene therapy platform click here
GlobeX Data closes its C$5.7M oversubscribed financing; increases media exposure on Newsmax click here
Versus partners with nine NFL teams to offer incentivized fan experiences click here
Nomad Royalty Company announces major milestone as company is set to list on New York Stock Exchange click here
O3 Mining promotes two of its executives to boost senior management; inks market-making services deal click here
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock “presents a potentially significant opportunity for patient investors,” says Canaccord Genuity click here
RedHill Biopharma says USPTO has issued it with two new patents for opaganib for Ebola Virus and RHB-104 for Crohn’s click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com