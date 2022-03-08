U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Evergold, Bango, Todos Medical, NEO Battery, Tartisan Nickel, CULT Food Science and Lion Copper and Gold

·4 min read
New York , March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Evergold says it is getting closer to drill program at its past-producing Rockland property in Nevada click here

  • Bango set to see continued strong growth, Berenberg believes click here

  • Kontrol Technologies says its BioCloud technology identifies influenza virus during testing in Japan click here

  • Todos Medical names Greg Meiselbach as its new vice president of government affairs click here

  • The Valens Company says Green Roads subsidiary launches arthritis pain product; becomes official Arthritis Foundation sponsor click here

  • Potent Ventures establishes partnership with leading shark conservation group OCEARCH in preparation for launch of The Gummy Project click here

  • Bango to sell artwork used on its annual report as an NFT to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees click here

  • NEO Battery announces completion of construction, design, and permit contract for its silicon anode commercial plant in South Korea click here

  • Cloud DX inks exclusive 18 month contract with university nursing school in Portland, Oregon click here

  • CO2 GRO reports commissioning of a technology trial at a large EU grower’s R&D greenhouse facility click here

  • Tartisan Nickel assays high-grade nickel at its Kenbridge project in Kenora, Ontario click here

  • PlantX Life expands indoor plant selling business to Austria through subsidiary Bloombox Club click here

  • Falcon Gold completes site visit and technical report on Esperanza Gold Project in Argentina click here

  • GreenBank portfolio company Staminier extends option period on potential major real estate acquisition click here

  • Psyched Wellness receives GRAS approval for Amanita Muscaria extract; gets green light to bulk produce, market products in the US click here

  • Vox Royalty eyeing record year for its portfolio as it updates on partner progress click here

  • Maverix Metals acquires package of three royalties on gold projects in Nevada click here

  • CULT Food Science is innovating the future of food through cell-based product click here

  • World Copper receives environment approval to drill its Escalones project in Chile click here

  • Golden Shield Resources uncovers two new mineralized zones near Mazoa Hill target on its Marudi Mountain gold project in Guyana click here

  • Scottie Resources extends Blueberry Contact zone in British Columbia with more high-grade gold intercepts click here

  • Red Pine says its Phase 1 exploration on the Wawa gold project in Ontario is progressing “faster than planned” click here

  • Nextech AR Solutions Corp reports big rise in 2021 revenue as it grows repeat customers click here

  • Biocept appoints Dr Philippe Marchand as chief operating officer click here

  • Nickel on a tear as metal markets struggle to keep up with events click here

  • Los Andes Copper reports ‘excellent’ deeper results from hole CMV-001B at its Vizcachitas project in Chile click here

  • Thor Explorations says Segilola gold mine in Nigeria continued performing at budget in February 2022 click here

  • Plurilock says its Aurora unit secures up to US$2 million line of credit click here

  • Kodiak extends the central Gate Zone at MPD project as it continues to intersect significant copper-gold grades click here

  • Bam Bam Resources encouraged by Majuba Hill drilling, which shows potential for 'billion ton copper, silver, gold porphyry deposit' click here

  • Lifeist Wellness says CannMart cannabis subsidiary establishes supply agreement with Quebec provincial government click here

  • Tiidal Gaming Group says Sportsflare division launches first-of-its-kind player prop markets for popular esports title Dota 2 on its platform click here

  • Benchmark Metals says engineering at Lawyers project is advancing towards permitting a gold and silver mine click here

  • Lion Copper and Gold appoints Steven Dischler as ESG vice president click here

  • Goldman Sachs says sanctions could "meaningfully and sustainably" reduce Russian oil exports click here

