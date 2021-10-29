U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Facebook, LexaGene Holdings, NEO Battery Materials and Panacea Life Sciences

Proactive
·2 min read

New York , Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • NEO Battery Materials appoints Mohini Sain and Ning Yan to its scientific advisory board click here

  • Ayurcann reports more than ten-fold increase in revenue for fiscal year 2021, completes Phase II expansion of Pickering, Ontario facility click here

  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises hails launch of NATERA plant-based entrees at Denny's locations in western Canada click here

  • Phunware now accepts Bitcoin for purchases of high performance computers provided by its Lyte unit click here

  • Major Precious Metals inks deal to receive up to C$5.4M in convertible debentures financing from L1 Capital click here

  • LexaGene Holdings completes first stage of US Army DEVCOM agreement for developing biothreat defense, preparing for second stage in Maryland click here

  • Harvest One Cannabis records improved year-on year net revenue and gross profit in fiscal year 2021 click here

  • Playgon Games announces plans to raise up to $5M for major expansion push and product design click here

  • Huawei revenue drops over 30%, hit by US sanctions click here

  • Facebook Inc rebrands as ‘Meta’, stepping towards creation of ‘Metaverse’ click here

  • Panacea Life Sciences plans to capitalize on popularity of Denver airport to sell its CBD products click here

  • Nomad Royalty Company further bolsters its portfolio, striking US$95M gold stream deal with Orion Mine Finance for Ontario project click here


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com




