Proactive news headlines including Facebook, LexaGene Holdings, NEO Battery Materials and Panacea Life Sciences

NEO Battery Materials appoints Mohini Sain and Ning Yan to its scientific advisory board click here

Ayurcann reports more than ten-fold increase in revenue for fiscal year 2021, completes Phase II expansion of Pickering, Ontario facility click here

Naturally Splendid Enterprises hails launch of NATERA plant-based entrees at Denny's locations in western Canada click here

Phunware now accepts Bitcoin for purchases of high performance computers provided by its Lyte unit click here

Major Precious Metals inks deal to receive up to C$5.4M in convertible debentures financing from L1 Capital click here

LexaGene Holdings completes first stage of US Army DEVCOM agreement for developing biothreat defense, preparing for second stage in Maryland click here

Harvest One Cannabis records improved year-on year net revenue and gross profit in fiscal year 2021 click here

Playgon Games announces plans to raise up to $5M for major expansion push and product design click here

Huawei revenue drops over 30%, hit by US sanctions click here

Facebook Inc rebrands as ‘Meta’, stepping towards creation of ‘Metaverse’ click here

Panacea Life Sciences plans to capitalize on popularity of Denver airport to sell its CBD products click here

Nomad Royalty Company further bolsters its portfolio, striking US$95M gold stream deal with Orion Mine Finance for Ontario project click here





