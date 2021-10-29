Proactive news headlines including Facebook, LexaGene Holdings, NEO Battery Materials and Panacea Life Sciences
New York , Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
NEO Battery Materials appoints Mohini Sain and Ning Yan to its scientific advisory board click here
Ayurcann reports more than ten-fold increase in revenue for fiscal year 2021, completes Phase II expansion of Pickering, Ontario facility click here
Naturally Splendid Enterprises hails launch of NATERA plant-based entrees at Denny's locations in western Canada click here
Phunware now accepts Bitcoin for purchases of high performance computers provided by its Lyte unit click here
Major Precious Metals inks deal to receive up to C$5.4M in convertible debentures financing from L1 Capital click here
LexaGene Holdings completes first stage of US Army DEVCOM agreement for developing biothreat defense, preparing for second stage in Maryland click here
Harvest One Cannabis records improved year-on year net revenue and gross profit in fiscal year 2021 click here
Playgon Games announces plans to raise up to $5M for major expansion push and product design click here
Huawei revenue drops over 30%, hit by US sanctions click here
Facebook Inc rebrands as ‘Meta’, stepping towards creation of ‘Metaverse’ click here
Panacea Life Sciences plans to capitalize on popularity of Denver airport to sell its CBD products click here
Nomad Royalty Company further bolsters its portfolio, striking US$95M gold stream deal with Orion Mine Finance for Ontario project click here
