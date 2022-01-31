U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,494.90
    +63.05 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,997.38
    +271.91 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,144.63
    +374.05 (+2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.61
    +45.11 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    +1.20 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +13.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1244
    +0.0092 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7730
    -0.0090 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9960
    -0.1940 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,446.23
    +897.64 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.56
    +41.38 (+4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Facebook, Magna Mining, Potent Ventures, Clean Seed Capital, Braxia Scientific and FansUnite

Proactive
·3 min read

New York , Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Magna Mining strikes non-binding agreement for proposed joint venture with Mitsui & Co for Shakespeare Mine and posts 2022 feasibility study click here

  • Altiplano Metals boosts revenue in 4Q with higher copper sales from Farellon mine in Chile click here

  • Potent Ventures appoints finance veteran Michael Hopkinson to its board of directors click here

  • Lion Copper and Gold announces definitive agreement to acquire Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in British Columbia click here

  • Gevo begins startup of its renewable natural gas project in northwest Iowa bang on schedule click here

  • Snowline Gold provides impressive additional initial drill results from Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon click here

  • Bloom Health Partners sees strong revenue of $9.8M in 2021 fiscal year driven by its operational health platform click here

  • Trust Stamp now trading on Nasdaq after uplisting from OTCQX Best Market click here

  • Ayurcann Holdings launches high potency THC branded 'Fuego' vapes in Alberta click here

  • Clean Seed Capital set to introduce Mini-MAX unit to India in March this year click here

  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works reveals 2022 plans at its portfolio of mineral properties in Ontario and Quebec click here

  • Adcore renews advertising contract with Israeli Government Advertising Agency click here

  • Trillion Energy says it's moving closer to bringing SASB field into production this year as energy markets strengthen click here

  • Therma Bright completes US Clinical Performance Study subject recruitment for its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test click here

  • Heritage Cannabis set to launch nine new products in Ontario cannabis market click here

  • Braxia Scientific says it continues psychedelic-based clinical research trials to support future drug development click here

  • FansUnite CEO Burton cheers iGaming Ontario announcement to launch new regulated online gaming market in April 2022 click here

  • Else Nutrition begins selling its child nutrition products on Kroger.com click here

  • GR Silver Mining reports more drill results from underground program at San Marcial, which augur well for resource expansion click here

  • Facebook’s metaverse arm Reality Labs to hog spotlight in this week’s update click here

  • Benchmark Metals unveils more positive drill results from Cliff Creek deposit at Lawyers asset click here

  • MGC Pharmaceuticals records strongest ever quarterly sales; Cognicann phase II trial delayed click here

  • Anglo Pacific makes chief investment officer new CEO click here

  • Powertap Hydrogen Capital says its 49%-owned subsidiary, AES-100, a leading clean hydrogen technology company, has received two of its latest production cells click here

  • Loncor Gold files Adumbi deposit PEA; says it's in 'preliminary discussions' with potential strategic partners click here



About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Is On Fire Today

    The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raced out of the gate Monday morning after the world's most famous electric vehicle (EV) stock won an endorsement from Barron's magazine over the weekend, followed by a second endorsement from Credit Suisse this morning. As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Tesla stock was up 9.1%. On Saturday, Barron's called Tesla stock a better buy than either General Motors (NYSE: GM) or Ford (NYSE: F).

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now, and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept. Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Fulgent Genetics' (NASDAQ:FLGT) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Month

    While much of the market was selling in January, I added some high-quality companies to my portfolio.

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Sell Your JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Giverny Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 10.73% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, slightly below its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, which delivered an 11.03% gain for the same period. […]