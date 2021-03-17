U.S. markets closed

Proactive news headlines including FansUnite Entertainment, Renforth Resources, Tinka Resources and KULR Technology Group

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) says "excited about the path in front"as it continues to build into a world-class company click here

-Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) hails 'excellent' results in bench scale tests involving Re-2Ox process click here

- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) completes an airborne geophysical survey of its Providence and Bud-Elk properties in British Columbia click here

- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) receives deployment order for its M400 Smart Glasses from a US-based Fortune 100 insurance and financial services company click here

- Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) restarts drilling program at Caribe gold project with more powerful rig click here

- BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) says 2021 "will be a pivotal year" as it publishes its 2020 Annual Report click here

- VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) plans phase 2 drilling in June at Reveille project as it updates on first phase click here

- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) moves forward with planned 2kW mobile electrolytic cell rare earth processing plant click here

- VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) says new data demonstrate Nu.Q's effectiveness in monitoring treatment of Sepsis click here

- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) partners with TGS Esports for live esports tournament prediction games click here

- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) partners with Andretti Technologies to develop thermal management tech for EV motorsports click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) submits pre-investigational new drug meeting request with US FDA for its DMT stroke research program click here

- FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9A) in license agreement with Innovet Italia to develop FDA-approved drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases in dogs and cats click here

- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) announces discovery of new gold zone at Parbec deposit, Quebec click here

- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) submits patent application for AME-1 click here

- Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) to start Phase 2 metallurgical test work at its Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal click here

- Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) (OTCPINK:TKRFF) (FRA:TLD) reports more strong drill results from Ayawilca in Peru ahead of updates resource estimate and PEA click here

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) says AGB zone could be high-grade starter pit after latest drill results click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) closes its C$13.8M equity financing click here

- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) plans to invest up to $5M to start commercializing ventures incubating in stealth mode click here

