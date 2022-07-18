U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    +42.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,535.00
    +288.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,176.50
    +169.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.40
    +22.90 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.84
    +2.25 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.60
    +13.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.26 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0124
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.77
    -1.63 (-6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1937
    +0.0071 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1200
    -0.3360 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,231.30
    +809.52 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.29
    +50.29 (+11.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.22
    +105.21 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Proactive news headlines including First Au, RemSense Technologies, Creso Pharma and Azure Minerals

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • First Au Ltd (ASX:FAU) is demonstrating the prospectivity of its Victorian Goldfields Project with strong results from a suite of sampling and drilling programs across its Dogwood, Haunted Stream and Snowstorm prospects. Click here

  • RemSense Technologies Ltd (ASX:REM) has agreed to acquire the Virtual Plant background intellectual property (IP) from Woodside Energy Technologies Pty Ltd, an important step in delivering its enterprise-grade, scalable, digital twin solution. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc will expand the scope of Phase 2 clinical trials assessing the efficacy of psilocybin on treatment-resistant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) continues to deliver high-grade nickel, as well as strong copper and cobalt values, from drilling at Andover Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, including promising visually-identified intersections. Click here

  • Alkane Resources Limited has delineated new shallow high-grade zones of gold-copper mineralisation at Kaiser prospect near the Boda discovery at Northern Molong Porphyry Project in Central West New South Wales. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has signed up a chief financial officer (CFO) in a newly created in-house role which will see Mike Tonroe lead the company’s finance function. Click here

  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has made strong construction progress, achieving 73% completion at its Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has demonstrated the premium quality of graphite sources from its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania with electrochemical testing returning much higher than average yields based on unoptimised test-work, results described by the company as "exceptional". Click here

  • NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) has bolstered its technical and management team with new “high-calibre” appointments, considerably enhancing the company’s capacity to execute its nickel sulphide strategy at the Carlingup Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Global Health Ltd (ASX:GLH) has partnered with Yarram District Health Service in Victoria to provide a number of software solutions to the hospital and community health services. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has delivered new, high concentrations of lithium and bromine from resource expansion drilling at the Long Canyon No. 2 well, within the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here

  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has emphasised the prospectivity of the Ichucollo target within the Picha Project in Peru, defining a 350-metre zone of copper mineralisation, open to the north and south, with channel sampling. Click here

  • Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has begun intensive exploration of the western extension of Earaheedy project's Chinook zinc-lead deposit in Western Australia after securing heritage clearance from the Tarlka Matuwa Piarku Aboriginal Corporation for the highly prospective 100%-owned project. Click here

  • Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) continues to make permitting progress on the path toward production from the TGME Underground Gold Project in South Africa with more than 20 studies completed as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process. Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and its technology partner, the University of Western Australia (UWA), have made material progress in advancing their library of proprietary MDMA analogues, adding 19 new compounds in the third generation developed since the partnership began. Click here

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has unveiled more of its plan to produce battery-grade manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from manganese oxide concentrates produced at its 100%-owned Butcherbird Project. Click here

  • Australian Strategic Materials Ltd has thanked outgoing managing director & chief executive officer David Woodall for his contribution and particularly for laying the foundations for the company to take advantage of the global demand for critical metals. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of

  • Big Investor Sold Apple Stock, Bought Coinbase, GE, and Nvidia

    DNB Asset Management trimmed its Apple stake, initiated a position in Coinbase stock, and bought more GE and Nvidia in the second quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures rose, while the dollar weakened as investors scaled back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tighten policy. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandS&P 500 futures were up 0.8% and the St

  • Earnings season heats up amid renewed recession calls: What to know this week

    The stakes are high on Wall Street this week as quarterly results from names including Netflix, Tesla, and Twitter kick the earnings season into full swing.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees Stock Losses Even If No Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s biggest bears says US stocks are likely to face more declines even if the economy manages to avoid a recession.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Demand“Counter-trend rally may continue, but make no mistake, we don’t bel

  • 1 High Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 70% to Buy Now

    Investors were responding to stellar results from the financial technology company and its rapidly growing consumer banking business. A banking charter isn't the only way this company has set itself up for long-term profitability.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Bends, Doesn't Break, But Now Faces Key Test

    The market rally battled back last week but faces key resistance once again. Tesla and EV rival BYD have big news due.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks buoyed by Wall Street’s performance

    In London, the blue-chip index was being led by the miners, which staged a rebound after the recent sell-off.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss 10 high-yield dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to the top 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. In 2022, dividend stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 50 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy for the next 50 years. If you want to see more stocks that are ripe for lifetime investment, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 50 Years. Bank of America released a report on June 8 which highlighted how the world is […]