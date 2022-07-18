Proactive news headlines including First Au, RemSense Technologies, Creso Pharma and Azure Minerals

Sydney, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

First Au Ltd (ASX:FAU) is demonstrating the prospectivity of its Victorian Goldfields Project with strong results from a suite of sampling and drilling programs across its Dogwood, Haunted Stream and Snowstorm prospects.

RemSense Technologies Ltd (ASX:REM) has agreed to acquire the Virtual Plant background intellectual property (IP) from Woodside Energy Technologies Pty Ltd, an important step in delivering its enterprise-grade, scalable, digital twin solution.

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc will expand the scope of Phase 2 clinical trials assessing the efficacy of psilocybin on treatment-resistant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) continues to deliver high-grade nickel, as well as strong copper and cobalt values, from drilling at Andover Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, including promising visually-identified intersections.

Alkane Resources Limited has delineated new shallow high-grade zones of gold-copper mineralisation at Kaiser prospect near the Boda discovery at Northern Molong Porphyry Project in Central West New South Wales.

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has signed up a chief financial officer (CFO) in a newly created in-house role which will see Mike Tonroe lead the company's finance function.

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has made strong construction progress, achieving 73% completion at its Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has demonstrated the premium quality of graphite sources from its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania with electrochemical testing returning much higher than average yields based on unoptimised test-work, results described by the company as "exceptional".

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) has bolstered its technical and management team with new "high-calibre" appointments, considerably enhancing the company's capacity to execute its nickel sulphide strategy at the Carlingup Nickel Project in Western Australia.

Global Health Ltd (ASX:GLH) has partnered with Yarram District Health Service in Victoria to provide a number of software solutions to the hospital and community health services.

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has delivered new, high concentrations of lithium and bromine from resource expansion drilling at the Long Canyon No. 2 well, within the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA.

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has emphasised the prospectivity of the Ichucollo target within the Picha Project in Peru, defining a 350-metre zone of copper mineralisation, open to the north and south, with channel sampling.

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has begun intensive exploration of the western extension of Earaheedy project's Chinook zinc-lead deposit in Western Australia after securing heritage clearance from the Tarlka Matuwa Piarku Aboriginal Corporation for the highly prospective 100%-owned project.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) continues to make permitting progress on the path toward production from the TGME Underground Gold Project in South Africa with more than 20 studies completed as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process.

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and its technology partner, the University of Western Australia (UWA), have made material progress in advancing their library of proprietary MDMA analogues, adding 19 new compounds in the third generation developed since the partnership began.

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has unveiled more of its plan to produce battery-grade manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from manganese oxide concentrates produced at its 100%-owned Butcherbird Project.