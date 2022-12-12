Proactive news headlines including Flynn Gold, Celsius Resources, Galileo Mining and NickelSearch

Sydney, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has more than doubled on discovering a new zone of gold mineralisation at the Trafalgar prospect, part of the company's Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania, hitting up to 12.3 metres at 16.8 g/t gold, including visible gold in some intersections.

Celsius Resources Ltd (ASX:CLA) has revealed an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the MCB Copper-Gold Project on the island of Luzon in the Philippines, held under its Philippine subsidiary company, Makilala Mining Co. Inc (MMCI).

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is trading higher after intersecting its highest-grade nickel sulphide during drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel discovery within the 100%-owned Norseman project in Western Australia.

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) is trading higher on identifying strong nickel sulphide potential in downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductive plates just south of a reverse circulation (RC) hole drilled at the Javelin priority 1 target of the flagship Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Project in Western Australia.

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) fielded several bonanza-grade gold results from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Golden Forty historical mine of the Tennant Creek Project in the Northern Territory, identifying a very high-grade plunge mineralised extension of the existing underground mine workings.

Parabellum Resources Ltd (ASX:PBL) welcomes key developments across its copper-gold projects in central NSW and at the Khotgor Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in Mongolia.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) and strategic partner Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) have effectively de-risked their North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada, with the award of the final permit for NAL's restart ahead of the planned recommencement of production in the first quarter of 2023.

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has received design approval for its 26,000-cubic-metre H2Neo compressed hydrogen (H2) carrier from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), which reviewed, verified and approved the H2Neo design.

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) is making good on its commitment to strengthen and broaden the experience of its board as it progresses to a new development stage with the appointment of Ana Gomez Chapman as a director, effective January 1, 2023.

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has raised A$13 million at an issue price of A$0.62 per share, which represents a 10.1% discount to the last closing price of A$0.69 per share.

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has updated the market on operations at the recently acquired Georgia Basin Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) Project and its joint venture lithium project.

Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) aims to produce its first recycled rare earth oxide (REO) products from a demonstration plant in Belfast, UK, by the end of the second quarter of 2023 with commissioning set to begin late next quarter.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has received notification from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that the patent application 'Treatment of Bone Marrow Pathologies with Polysulfated Polysaccharides' (US application number 16/636,545) has been examined and received a Notice of Allowance in the US.

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE)'s open-pit heap leach scoping study at the APG deposit, part of its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, has yielded positive results.

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has joined the United Nations Global Compact after its application to join the United Nations Global Compact in Australia (UNGC) was accepted.

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has fielded the first batch of assay results from the third phase of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at King Solomon copper-gold prospect within the Mount Isa East Project in Queensland, unearthing more high-grade mineralisation.

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) is maintaining a rapid pace of exploration at its ISR uranium projects in the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming with new roll front trends identified in drilling at the Teebo and Odin prospects.

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has started reverse circulation (RC) resource delineation drilling from the floor of the dewatered Black Swan open pit.

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has confirmed the presence of high-grade gold as well as silver and copper in sampling at Malachite target along the Cape Ray Shear Zone (CRSZ) of the Cape Ray Project in Canada.

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) is making solid progress with a 12,500-metre drill program at the globally significant Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi, with first assays due shortly.

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) has secured several new contract wins in the global airport vertical during the last five months with a combined total contract value of US$2 million (A$2.9 million).