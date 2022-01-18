U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Fortitude Gold, Bloom Health Partners, Renforth Resources, Nevada Silver, District Metals and Enveric Biosciences

Proactive
·4 min read

New York , Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Harbor Custom Development closes $1.5M purchase of a 138-unit apartment site in Washington State click here

  • Fortitude Gold handily beats its own upwardly revised 2021 production guidance as Isabella Pearl delivers higher-grade gold click here

  • The Valens Company CEO says company 'well-positioned to drive revenue growth in 2022' click here

  • Enveric Biosciences CEO says company to focus on drug development, drug discovery, intellectual property strategy in 2022 click here

  • ME2C Environment inks $2 million sorbents supply deal with a US coal-powered utility click here

  • Safe-T Group and partner to advance development and sales of its Zero Trust Network Access technology ZoneZero click here

  • Nevada Silver reports 200 metres of anomalous silver and gold from surface in one hole at Corcoran click here

  • Bloom Health Partners says it has been awarded a statewide contract for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for K-12 schools in Texas click here

  • Vuzix and AMA strengthen strategic partnership to address the future of the deskless workforce click here

  • HealthLynked announces updated version of Oohvie, its App for women's health click here

  • Deepspatial plans more growth in 2022 with new hires, partnerships, and Metaverse launch click here

  • Aftermath Silver appoints Michael Parker as chief operating officer of the company click here

  • District Metals discovers high-grade silver and zinc samples at its Gruvberget project in Sweden click here

  • Renforth Resources reveals consistent surface nickel mineralization at its Surimeau District Property in Quebec click here

  • CO2 GRO invited to take part in ag tech virtual trade mission to Belgium and the Netherlands click here

  • BetterLife Pharma announces positive results from its in vivo oral bioavailability study on BETR-001 in beagle dogs click here

  • Looking Glass Labs praises the appearance of its NFT-based series GenZeroes in Deadline Hollywood click here

  • GameSquare Esports updates its impressive revenue guidance for 4Q 2021 to around $7.5M click here

  • Nextech AR Solutions says brands now can mint NFTs of their 3D models and human holograms click here

  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works poised to test stamp mill tailings from Beaver and Castle mines at pilot plant click here

  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions to install a Zinc-Air Energy Storage System in a Queens apartment complex click here

  • Orgenesis and Johns Hopkins University to create Maryland center for cell therapy manufacturing click here

  • Vox Royalty snaps up two royalties which cover Sibanye Stillwater's 18M past-producing Limpopo PGM project click here

  • ImagineAR strikes revenue-sharing agreement with Oasis Digital Studios click here

  • Mydecine to partner with The Newly Institute to offer psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to patients under Health Canada's Special Access Program click here

  • Bragg Gaming subsidiary ORYX Gaming secures deal with Swiss operator Casino Interlaken click here

  • Else Nutrition inks deal to establish its own buckwheat processing facility in Oregon click here

  • Psyched Wellness partners with Vantage Hemp for manufacturing its AME-1-derived consumer products click here

  • Metal Energy announces diamond drilling exploration plans for 1Q 2022 at its Strange and Manibridge nickel projects click here

  • Pure Gold Mining says high-grade drill results bode well for upcoming production click here

  • MedX Health adds three new locations offering its flagship DermSecure Screening Platform in Ontario click here

  • Tocvan Ventures welcomes 'very encouraging' results from trenching at Pilar gold-silver project in Mexico click here

  • O3 Mining plans 73,000 metres of drilling at its Alpha and Marban projects in 2022 click here

