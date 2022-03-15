U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.75
    -18.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,798.00
    -146.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,998.75
    -46.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.30
    -16.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.20
    -5.81 (-5.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    -26.20 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.03
    +2.28 (+7.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8300
    -0.3520 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,418.12
    -663.20 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.38
    -1.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.95
    -94.52 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Frontier Energy, Kopore Metals, Archer Materials and Horizon Minerals

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) hit a new high on kicking off a renewable energy expansion and green hydrogen study at its Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Kopore Metals Ltd (ASX:KMT) has inked a deal with Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) to acquire historical mining information on the Agadez uranium play in Niger, West Africa. Click here

  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) continues to grow its team after launching a recruitment drive and bringing a leading quantum expert on board. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has received ‘excellent’ gold and ‘encouraging’ initial nickel assay results from a second phase of drilling at the Golden Ridge Project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has invested C$1 million in Canadian battery technology company, Volt Carbon Technologies Inc (VCT), which is focused on high-performance solid-state lithium-ion battery development and scalable air classification technologies for natural graphite beneficiation. Click here

  • Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) continues to progress the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) Integration Study, which is on schedule for delivery in mid-2022. Click here

  • Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has started an executive and board transition with several key appointments to support the company's expansion plans. Click here

  • Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has encountered the highest rutile grades to date in assay results from a 2021 drilling program at the flagship Kasiya-Nsaru Project in Malawi, increasing the drill-defined mineralised footprint by 28% to 165 square kilometres. Click here

  • Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) welcomes a new managing director, Dr Adam McKinnon, who starts today in the role. Click here

  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has reached the halfway mark with the construction of Abra Base Metals Mine, its flagship lead-silver project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE)’s construction work at its fully funded 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, remains on schedule and the company is on track to deliver first gold pour in the fourth quarter of 2022. Click here

  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has appointed Ramón Jiménez Serrano as CEO of the company’s Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has received high-grade, near-surface gold intersections from explorational reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the new Mosaic Lode and extensional drilling at the Break of Day deposit within the flagship Cue Gold Project in the Murchison district of Western Australia. Click here

  • PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX)’s recent “exceptional” drilling results from the Caribou Dome Project in Alaska have prompted the company to conduct a full review of its existing resource model, with a view to growing the high-grade copper inventory. Click here

  • Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) continues to see further strong results from two key areas at Gem deposit, part of the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC), ahead of a global resource upgrade at Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in Western Australia. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its HER-Vaxx B-cell activating immunotherapy in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), in patients with HER-2 positive gastric cancer. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Sells China Media Firm Shares as Scrutiny Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. sold its entire stake in the tech outlet 36Kr Holdings Inc., the latest asset disposal in its bid to comply with demands by China’s regulators.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Bei

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated Fr

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Canaan Plunges 15% as Regulation Set to Hit Crypto Mining Sector

    As of 1 p.m. ET, Canaan plunged 15.7%, as investors priced regulatory uncertainty and higher interest rates into the valuations of crypto miners such as Canaan. This morning, investors had been closely monitoring the potential impacts of legislation reportedly being proposed by the European Union. Despite recent news that this proposal was voted down by lawmakers, negative market momentum this afternoon pushed Canaan stock to make fresh lows in early afternoon trading.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedWest Texas Intermediate oil futures have shed around 20% since closing at the hi

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.