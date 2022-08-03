Proactive news headlines including Galileo Mining, Stellar Resources, Theta Gold Mines and Tamboran Resources

Proactive

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has received more encouraging multi-element assays from the second RC program at its Callisto discovery within the Norseman Project in WA. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has been awarded three exploration drilling co-funding grants from the Tasmanian Government totalling $133,750. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) is raising A$2.3 million in funding to advance the TGME Underground Gold Mine Project in South Africa via a private share placement to existing shareholders and institutional, professional and sophisticated investors. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has been given the all-clear by the Northern Territory Supreme Court to continue 2022 seismic and drilling activities as planned. Click here

Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) has delivered high-grade gold results from phase two resource definition drilling at the Tumblegum South Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker PJT. Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has extended the potential strike length of the Ngami Copper Project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana to 3 kilometres with a third diamond drill hole intersecting visual copper over a 15-metre interval. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is encouraged by early signs from Duchess prospect at the Mt Squires Project in Western Australia with an outcropping gold-silver system identified in initial field sampling. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) is now trading the OTCQX ® market in the United States under the ticker symbol on FRHYF. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has begun extensive drill-testing of key gold targets in the Ironstone Well, Barwidgee and Mt McClure projects in the Yandal Greenstone Belt of Western Australia with a combination of reverse circulation (RC) and aircore drilling. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has opened the door to commercialisation in Japan with the grant of a patent by the Japan Patent Office for certain applications of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology using chlorotoxin (CLTX) – in particular the company’s clinical-stage CAR T asset CHM 1101 and preclinical-stage CAR NK asset CHM 1301. Click here

