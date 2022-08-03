U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Galileo Mining, Stellar Resources, Theta Gold Mines and Tamboran Resources

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has received more encouraging multi-element assays from the second RC program at its Callisto discovery within the Norseman Project in WA. Click here

  • Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has been awarded three exploration drilling co-funding grants from the Tasmanian Government totalling $133,750. Click here

  • Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) is raising A$2.3 million in funding to advance the TGME Underground Gold Mine Project in South Africa via a private share placement to existing shareholders and institutional, professional and sophisticated investors. Click here

  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has been given the all-clear by the Northern Territory Supreme Court to continue 2022 seismic and drilling activities as planned. Click here

  • Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) has delivered high-grade gold results from phase two resource definition drilling at the Tumblegum South Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker PJT. Click here

  • Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has extended the potential strike length of the Ngami Copper Project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana to 3 kilometres with a third diamond drill hole intersecting visual copper over a 15-metre interval. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is encouraged by early signs from Duchess prospect at the Mt Squires Project in Western Australia with an outcropping gold-silver system identified in initial field sampling. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) is now trading the OTCQX® market in the United States under the ticker symbol on FRHYF. Click here

  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has begun extensive drill-testing of key gold targets in the Ironstone Well, Barwidgee and Mt McClure projects in the Yandal Greenstone Belt of Western Australia with a combination of reverse circulation (RC) and aircore drilling. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has opened the door to commercialisation in Japan with the grant of a patent by the Japan Patent Office for certain applications of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology using chlorotoxin (CLTX) – in particular the company’s clinical-stage CAR T asset CHM 1101 and preclinical-stage CAR NK asset CHM 1301. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


