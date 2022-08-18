U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Galileo Mining, Aeris Resources, Dart Mining and Surefire Resources

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kicked off diamond drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel discovery, part of the company’s 100% owned Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has more than trebled its gold and silver resource inventory in an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Constellation deposit, situated within the Tritton tenement package in New South Wales. Click here

  • Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) has fielded sizeable soil copper and gold anomalies from rock samples collected across the Granite Flat Copper-Gold Project in Victoria, further strengthening recent soil sampling and drilling results. Click here

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has begun to incorporate data from a round of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling programs on the 100%-owned Victory Bore Vanadium Project in Western Australia into a pre-feasibility study (PFS). Click here

  • Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has fielded high-grade gold assays from the initial results of its geochemistry campaign across the Bauloora low-sulphidation epithermal-style gold-silver project in New South Wales. Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and its partner the University of Western Australia (UWA) have received positive screening results from the third batch of MDMA analogues sent to Eurofins for analysis. Click here

  • Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has identified three areas for induced polarisation (IP) surveys targeting potential nickel-copper-PGE (Ni-Cu-PGE) mineralisation from its Narndee nickel exploration program in Western Australia. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is raising approximately $20.4 million to underpin its next phase of growth at its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

  • Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) is set to accelerate the development and commercialisation of a highly scalable version of its OmniCAR cell therapy platform following an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). Click here

  • International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has installed pilot-scale micronising and spheroidising equipment for the production of graphite battery anode material at its downstream processing facility in Collie, Western Australia. Click here

  • Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) said its exploration licences in the Kalahari Copper Belt, one of the most prospective areas in the world for copper exploration, have been renewed by Botswana's Department of Mines, subject to a binding earn-in agreement with Kalahari Metals Ltd (KML). Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


