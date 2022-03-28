U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.75
    -8.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,701.00
    -58.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,715.75
    -40.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.00
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.93
    -4.97 (-4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.30
    -20.90 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.37 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3151
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6160
    +1.5560 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,000.01
    +2,318.85 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.24
    +68.71 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.08
    +13.73 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Gascoyne Resources, Tempest Minerals, Silver Mines and DomaCom Australia

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) is undertaking a capital raising of up to $19 million to underpin the next phase of a near-mine exploration and production growth strategy at the 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Mine in Western Australia. Click here

  • Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has soared on a new copper discovery described as "spectacular" that was uncovered during a drill program at the Orion target, part of the company’s flagship Meleya Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has intersected visible gold for the first time ever during an underground resource drilling program at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. Click here

  • DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) has added 40 new NDIS-supported properties across Australia to its portfolio, increasing the company’s funds under management to $114 million. Click here

  • Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ASX:EXL, OTCQB:ELLXF) has initiated a cost reduction program which is expected to reduce annualised operating costs by about A$3.2 million. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd’s (ASX:TEG) joint venture partner, Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY), has completed the first stage of the Mid West Blue Hydrogen (Blue H2) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) study centred on the Cliff Head Oil Field. Click here

  • Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF), which is developing a new class of Synthetic Anti-infectives, has received A$3,084,955.19 cash as part of a Research and Development Tax Incentive rebate from the Australian Tax Office for the year ending June 30, 2021. Click here

  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) is trading higher after receiving authorisation from the Government of Navarra to build on non-urbanised land, the electricity line to the mine site at its Muga Potash Project in Spain. Click here

  • OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has begun its maiden 1,000-metre diamond drill program at the Patricia Gold Project and already intersected visible gold. Click here

  • Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) is ramping up its gold tailings operation at the Mineral Hill Mine in western New South Wales. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has completed several milestones that will allow it to progress its first psilocybin mushroom harvest and other product development initiatives. Click here

  • Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has extended the production timeline of the Sissingué Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire out to March 2026 after completing an updated life of mine plan (LOMP) for the mine and its satellite deposits Fimbiasso and Bagoé. Click here

  • Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has confirmed consistent, high metallurgical recoveries for gold, copper and silver from ongoing metallurgical studies at its flagship Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in southern Western Australia. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) is accelerating exploration at its Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project in Queensland with an initial reverse circulation drilling program of around 10,000 metres underway. Click here

  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has completed a placement to raise approximately $2 million (before costs) at an issue price of $0.095, representing a 2.6% discount to the 5-day VWAP last closing price. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) continues to be highly encouraged by progress at its oil and gas assets in western Canada with a resource update completed for the Montney acreage and a reserves evaluation for subsidiary Blackspur Oil Corp encompassing the Brooks and Thorsby projects. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) will begin its major resource expansion drilling campaign this week, with the drill rig on site at its flagship Paradox Lithium Project in Utah in the USA. Click here

  • Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) is initiating an update to the 2018 Low-pH Feasibility Study on its flagship 100%-owned Lance Project in Wyoming, US, ahead of considering a final investment decision on restarting production. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has intersected anomalous nickel, cobalt and platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation in the first pass of aircore drilling at Jimberlana and Mission Sill prospects of the Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has made headway with engineering and environmental permitting work for its 2.8-gigawatt Tiwi Islands green hydrogen export project. Click here

  • Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) is set to commence its Phase 2 diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its 100%-owned Hermitage project at Tennant Creek after returning “spectacular results” from the first phase. Click here

  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has formalised its joint venture (JV) agreement with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, satisfying all conditions for Ganfeng’s US$170 million investment in the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, with both companies now holding a 50% interest in the JV. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary Motorverse Corporation has launched the Torque Squad project - a collection of 8,888 racing avatar NFTs called ‘Torqies’. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Metaverse gold-rush: The top five brands that are carving up the virtual space

    The world’s major corporations are locked in a scramble for the metaverse, the following five brands are at the forefront of this virtual 'wild west'.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • Bonds Flash Growth Warning as Global Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds tumbled, while European stocks gained and U.S. equity futures fell on Monday as economic risks from inflation and tightening monetary policy hit sentiment. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in Ukrain

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

    Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. The market kicked off another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, and expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the largest crude importer globally. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $5.30, or 4.7%, at $108.60.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Oil hit by Shanghai shutdown; yen sinks as BOJ defies the yield tide

    Asian shares faltered and oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. The equity action was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

    Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar index gained and U.S. Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs, with investor focus on potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks this week further dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,943.72 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. The dollar has benefited from its status as a safe haven and the conflict in Ukraine has driven expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.