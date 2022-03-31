U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.50
    +14.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,179.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,173.00
    +101.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.10
    +7.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.92
    -4.90 (-4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1161
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.73 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5400
    -0.3200 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,084.53
    -384.45 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.69
    -0.41 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.61
    +14.86 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Gascoyne Resources, Cipherpoint, Marmota Ltd and Horizon Minerals

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has appointed experienced mining engineer Rowan Johnston as non-executive chair, effective immediately. Click here

  • Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has received the full $200,000 of escrowed consideration as part of its sale of technology assets to fellow ASX-lister archTIS Ltd. Click here

  • Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) is well advanced with preparations for a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign, scheduled to begin next month at the Aurora Tank Gold Project in South Australia. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has boosted its cash balance to the tune of $2 million through the divestment of a portion of its listed investment portfolio. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has received promising results from the first drill hole completed in the new extension and infill drill program underway at its flagship high-grade nickel-copper-PGE Mt Alexander Project in the northern Goldfields. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Eastern Goldfields Exploration Pty Ltd to acquire a 100% interest in tenements that comprise the Mt Magnet South Project, 40 kilometres from the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia's Murchison district. Click here

  • Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has completed field reconnaissance and a review of legacy exploration data at its Spargoville tenements, where it is assessing the potential for lithium along with gold and nickel. Click here

  • Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has presented at a roundtable on behalf of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Critical Minerals at the UK Houses of Parliament extolling the low-carbon footprint virtues of the Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has demonstrated encouraging thickness and grade in first assays from Bilatos Prospect within the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia with shares hitting a new record high. Click here

  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has delineated three high priority targets from a spectral data study that supports the porphyry copper potential of the company's Picha Project in Peru. Click here

  • PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has accepted firm commitments from investors to subscribe in a placement of 119.6 million shares at A$0.021 per share to raise A$2.51 million before costs with a free attaching option on a 1:2 basis worth 3 cents and expiring in 18 months. Click here

  • Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has completed a desktop analysis of geochemistry data from the Beharra Silica Sands Project in Western Australia that suggests parts of the deposit contains low impurities and high silicon dioxide (SiO2) ratios. Click here

  • Kiland Ltd (ASX:KIL) has completed the institutional component of its $32.4 million fully underwritten 7 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer at $1.10 per share. Click here

  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF)’s joint venture partner, Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF), has kicked off its maiden drilling program over the 20-kilometre Thor magnetic trend within Venture’s South West Project in WA. Click here

  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) is trading higher after achieving electronic transport in atom-thin graphene integrated with silicon electronics. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) will raise $7 million to accelerate work at its flagship Side Well Gold Project in WA. Click here

  • Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) continues to advance its coal bed methane exploration and appraisal program in North Asia, where it’s building on Mongolia’s first gas discovery. Click here

  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has agreed on a non-binding indicative term sheet with a group of European mining finance lenders resulting in an overall package for €312.5 million to finance the construction of its 100% owned Muga Potash Project in Spain. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has intersected further zones of high-grade gold mineralisation at Crusader-Templar prospect of the Wallbrook Project in Western Australia, increasing confidence in the prospect's potential. Click here

  • Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN)’s patent for its online real estate sales system has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ)’s ongoing work on the geological model has uncovered new cobalt assay results for 20 shallow drill holes within the defined target area that hosts the Tors & Reef Tank prospects at the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project in New South Wales. Click here

  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has partnered with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (RTX), a subsidiary of the global mining group, to further exploration for non-gold minerals on TSC’s northern Rover Project exploration licence in Western Australia. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has landed the curve and is drilling ahead in the horizontal section of the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, USA. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary Motorverse Corporation has launched the Torque Squad project – a collection of 8,888 racing avatar NFTs called Torqies. Click here

