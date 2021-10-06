U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.25
    -20.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,067.00
    -116.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,568.75
    -86.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.50
    -14.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.31
    +0.38 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7000
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,625.57
    +2,242.20 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,268.07
    +50.70 (+4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Geopacific Resources, Creso Pharma, King River Resources and Australian Strategic Materials

Proactive Investors
·6 min read

Sydney, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) maintained a A$1.30 share price target in Sprott’s latest equity research report following the start of an exploratory drilling campaign at the Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has started stability testing initiatives for its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade psilocybin. Click here

  • King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) has signed a participant agreement with the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) to support two strategic projects. Click here

  • Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) continues to progress financing arrangements for the development of the Dubbo Project in Central West New South Wales from which its aims to provide a sustainable and stable supply of high purity and clean critical metals. Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s wholly-owned subsidiary VSPC Ltd has appointed Dr Anand Bhatt as lead scientist to steer its research and product development program. Click here

  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has kicked off its underground mining operation at the Abra Base Metals Project in WA’s Gascoyne region. Click here

  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has completed the EP 161 Tanumbirini 3H (T3H) vertical well and build section at about 3,760 metres after encountering the target Mid-Velkerri ‘B’ shale. Click here

  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has enhanced its board through the appointment of experienced business technologist Bernadette Harkin as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Kingwest Resources (ASX:KWR) and FMR Investments Pty Ltd have agreed to form a mining and processing joint venture aimed at restarting gold production at the Menzies Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has been selected to participate in several Special Interest Groups (SIGs) established by the UK Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) as part of the Bacton Energy Hub initiative. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) continues to work with Key Petroleum Ltd (ASX:KEY) to complete the necessary regulatory requirements for the transfer of Key’s interests in L7 and EP 437 to TEG. Click here

  • Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has secured approval in principal (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its pilot-scale compressed hydrogen transporter, sparking a strong investor response with shares up as much as 28.8% intraday to A$0.094. Click here

  • Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has received further encouraging shallow high-grade zinc-lead results from drilling at the province-scale Kroussou Project in Gabon. Click here

  • Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has followed the path of several other small cap explorers this year in adopting an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC), a graphite producer, battery anode material developer and gold explorer, has identified four major gold anomalies during the first phase of an auger drilling campaign at its holdings in Guinea. Click here

  • Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) continues to turn the soil at the Achilles copper-gold-lead-zinc target, a key prospect within the broader Cargelligo Project in New South Wales’ Lachlan Fold Belt. Click here

  • Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has gone back to its uranium roots with the acquisition of the Junction Dam uranium tenement EL6530 in South Australia. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML)’s reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program at its flagship Mt Chalmers Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton, Queensland, has intersected multiple wide and high-grade copper, gold and zinc mineralisation outside the known resource. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) is saying eureka after uncovering new gold targets at its Kookynie West Project south of Leonora in Western Australia’s Goldfields. Click here

  • Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) will shortly commence a 3,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on the Ned’s Creek joint venture with Lodestar Minerals Ltd (ASX:LSR). Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has identified five priority palladium-nickel drilling targets to be investigated in upcoming aircore drilling at the wholly-owned Norseman Project in the Kambalda nickel belt of Western Australia. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) is likening Gogbala prospect to the core Tchaga deposit at Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire after returning multiple wide and high-grade results including 20 metres at 3.41 g/t gold from 19 metres. Click here

  • Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD)’s final assay results from Phase 1 drilling at St Anne’s within its Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia have returned up to 31.2 g/t gold. Click here

  • Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) saw its share price target given a 15% boost from A$1.30 to A$1.50 by Ord Minnett following its Tomingley Gold expansion study, latest reserves and FY22 guidance. Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s Victorian battery recycling facility Envirostream Australia has been issued a 99-year operating licence for battery recycling. Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has supported initial observations of the strong prospectivity of Crown Nickel-Copper-PGE Project near Perth in Western Australia with petrology confirming the presence of ultramafic rocks containing copper sulphides. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Bitcoin Is Back Over $50,000. Cryptos Continue to Climb a Wall of Worry.

    It’s a sign that cryptocurrencies are defying the mounting pressures in other financial markets, while regulatory risks on crypto also intensify. The crypto comeback has defied a bout of weakness in global equity and bond markets.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Microsoft, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Stocks rebounded Tuesday, but will the rally attempt follow through? Google, Datadog are stocks to watch. Palantir soared an Army contract.

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • U.S., European Futures Fall as Bond Yields Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European equity futures fell Wednesday and Asian stocks dipped as Treasury yields extended an advance amid a surge in energy costs that’s stoking inflationary pressures. The dollar climbed.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenMSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index retreated