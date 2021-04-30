Proactive news headlines including Golden Tag Resources, Sanatana Resources, Gevo inc and Playgon Games
Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) (OTCQB:GTAGF) initiates geologic interpretation program on its 100%-owned San Diego project in Mexico click here
Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) (OTCMKTS:SADMF) appoints mining industry veteran Tom Obradovich to its board of directors click here
Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) draws Buy recommendation and $3.25 per share price target from Eight Capital click here
The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) gets price target hike from Research Capital following Green Roads acquisition click here
PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) to buy US cold-pressed juice maker Little West in an all-stock dealLingo Media Corporation (CVE:LM) (OTCQB:LMDCF) (FRA:LIMA) sees its 2020 profit increase to C$1.1M on revenue of $2.1M click here
HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB:HLYK) launches DocLynk telemedicine service and taps Lisa Adamczyk as director of telemedicine click here
The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF) partners with Omura to launch new cannabis pre-filled paper cartridges, Caliva Flowersticks click here
Alternus Energy PLC (NOTC:ALT) grows annual recurring revenues to over €17M with acquisition of largest park to date click here
Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) (FRA:LR23) ends 2Q with C$28.5M after closing Mindspace Wellbeing acquisition click here
Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) (FRA:ZGV3) officially breaks ground on its renewable natural gas project in northwest Iowa click here
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) appoints CANEX Foods as master distributor for NATERA Plant Based Foods in Canada click here
KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) reveals the future leadership team following its merger with Greenlane Holdings click here
Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) to undergo 10:1 reverse stock split in effort to earn Nasdaq listing click here
Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) (OTCMKTS:LSANF) (FRA:L41A) receives environmental approval for drilling, allowing it to complete PFS at Chile copper project click here
Playgon Games Inc (CVE:DEAL) (OTCQB:PLGNF) (FRA:7CR) goes live in South Africa’s $2.9B gaming market with Intelligent Gaming click here
Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCMKTS:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) extends Tiria-Shimpia target in Ecuador to 22km after discovering Shimpia North click here
Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR ) (OTCQB:EMPYF) (FRA:53G) funds silver stream agreement on Tahuehueto project in Mexico click here
Marble Financial Inc (CSE MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) partners with 55Rush and its 1.1M Parent Life Network to build audience for financial literacy tools click here
