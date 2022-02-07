U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.92
    +12.39 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.79
    +169.05 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,128.46
    +30.45 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.57
    +15.22 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.28
    -1.03 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.30
    +15.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.61 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,272.02
    +2,618.64 (+6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.81
    +33.06 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Google, Trust Stamp, NEO Battery Materials, New Pacific Metals, Thor Explorations and ElectraMeccanica

Proactive
·3 min read

New York , Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Google sued for €2.1bn by Swedish price comparison firm PriceRunner click here

  • Ximen Mining closes $2.5 million strategic investment by New Gold click here

  • Camino Minerals says granted drill permits to target high-grade, near-surface copper mineralization at Los Chapitos in Peru click here

  • Adcore's efforts recognized as company is upgraded to Elite tier partner by Microsoft click here

  • NEO Battery doubles annual silicon anode output capacity target after receiving commercial plant site approval click here

  • Trust Stamp appoints Joshua Allen as CEO for its Malta and Rwanda subsidiaries click here

  • Pantheon Resources shares soar as first of two well results bode well for Alaska project click here

  • C3 Metals mobilizes second, larger drill rig at Jasperoide project in Peru click here

  • ACME Lithium receives approval to drill its Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Nevada click here

  • ElectraMeccanica offers commercial fleet update with 20 cars delivered to 15 customers click here

  • New Pacific Metals has working capital of US$38.1 million at end of fiscal second quarter to advance Bolivia assets click here

  • Kovo HealthTech sees Omicron-related healthcare labor shortages accelerating shift to digital medical billing outsourcing in US click here

  • ME2C Environmental comments on US EPA proposal to reaffirm 2012 mercury and air toxic standards for power plants click here

  • Phunware strikes strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus click here

  • Adyton Resources appoints Anthony Williamson to its board of directors; says Rod Watt resumes role as chief geologist click here

  • Canntab Therapeutics announces historic agreement with First Nations Grower to address opioid crisis among Indigenous Peoples click here

  • District Metals poised for drilling at Bakar property in BC after Elephant Crossing target discovery click here

  • Psyence wins ISO certification from British Standards Institute for its natural Psilocybin production facility click here

  • CULT Food Science closes strategic investment in cultured chocolate manufacturer California Cultured click here

  • FansUnite says UK bookmaker McBookie reports surge in turnover and gross win for 2021 click here

  • Thesis Gold uncovers new gold zone from 2021 drilling at Thesis III zone at Ranch project click here

  • Thor Explorations announces start of 2022 drilling program at its Douta Gold project in Senegal click here

  • ESE Entertainment says Digital Motorsports subsidiary inks reseller deal with Corsair Gaming click here

  • Benchmark Metals posts more positive results from Lawyers project, this time from Cliff Creek North click here

  • Forward Water Technologies signs definitive agreement with Membracon (UK) that outlines the terms of their joint venture click here



About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings, EVgo, and FuelCell Energy Shares Plummeted Last Month and Have Continued to Fall

    ChargePoint, EVgo, and FuelCell shares have fallen 67%, 63%, and 82% over the last year, respectively.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Did The Smart Money Get SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Right?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again on Monday

    "Investor's Business Daily" points out: Business is going great in the semiconductors sector.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff Wane

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Why Hexo Is Rising 7% Today

    Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) are up 7% in morning trading Monday, rising to $0.67 per share at 11:30 a.m. ET, on no particular news for the company. Hexo got a similar notice from the exchange last week and it now has six months to regain compliance. Unlike Sundial, which got caught up in the meme stock trading frenzy of a year ago, Hexo has been going about its own business.

  • What Does Wall Street Think About SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair?

    Cedar Fair is confirming that SeaWorld Entertainment recently made a buyout offer. It will review and consider the proposal.

  • Amazon and Nike reportedly interested in buying Peloton

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Peloton stock rising amid reports of Amazon and Nike takeover interest.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Earnings: What to expect from Disney and Peloton

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses upcoming earnings reports from Disney and Peloton, along with upcoming inflation data.

  • AMC Secures $950 Million Debt Financing

    Now that all its theaters are reopened and it is no longer in crisis mode, the management for AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is making moves to reduce the debt burden. To quickly recap, AMC suffered tremendously from extended temporary closures of its theaters during the pandemic. Unfortunately for AMC, that was considered just the sort of environment conducive to spreading COVID-19.

  • Cerence stock plummets, another top executive plans to leave

    Shares of Cerence Inc. fell on Monday following news that another top executive plans to leave the Burlington automotive software company.