U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.74
    +13.65 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.68
    +148.15 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,344.91
    +35.53 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,307.17
    +20.11 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.18
    +1.59 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9920
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,530.34
    +1,049.80 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.21
    +2.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Great Boulder Resources, Pan Asia Metals, Chimeric Therapeutics and archTIS

Proactive Investors
·5 min read

Sydney, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has soared on returning its highest gold grades yet at Mulga Bill prospect within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX as it prepares to make a capital raising announcement. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has signed a strategic partnership deal with OncoBay Clinical to provide comprehensive research support to advance and expand the clinical development program for CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T). Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (ASX:SGQ) has had a busy and successful FY20-21 with its focus on the flagship high‐grade Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia’s Goldfields region. Click here

  • archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has retained US-based Viriathus Capital to assist in filing an application to list on the OTCQB® Venture Market. Click here

  • West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has released the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Qala Shallows, the first stage of planned mine development at its Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa. Click here

  • Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has provided an update on its 15,000-metre drilling campaign at Marymia Gold Project in WA’s Mid-West, with nine of 11 open pits now completed. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has attracted a Buy rating and a target price of 60 cents per share in initial coverage by Shaw and Partners following its successful debut on the ASX in May this year. Click here

  • Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has awarded a process plant design study services contract for the definitive feasibility study (DFS) at Misima Gold Project in PNG to Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Minerals Pty Ltd a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lycopodium Limited. Click here

  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) is trading higher after recent drilling further defined a new zone of tin mineralisation at the Oropesa Project in Spain with assays received from two diamond drill holes – EXPN_024A and EXPN_054A. Click here

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd’s (ASX:AVL) 100%-owned renewable energy and energy storage subsidiary VSUN Energy will receive three 5kW/30kWh VRFBs (vanadium redox flow batteries) from Singaporean manufacturer V-Flow Tech Pte Ltd. Click here

  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has received full regulatory approval for its planned phase 1 study for EVT801 from L’Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM), the French regulatory agency. Click here

  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has spudded Tanumbirini 3H Well (T3H), a natural gas asset that forms part of the EP 161 exploration permit in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Sub-basin, ahead of schedule with the completion of the surface vertical hole section at 1,080 metres. Click here

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) has intersected 147 metres of disseminated nickel sulphide during its maiden drilling at the new Ban Khoa prospect within Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in northern Vietnam. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is trading higher after beginning flow-back operations at the high-impact Jewell Well in the company’s SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has started its initial aircore drilling program at Ora Banda South Project near Kalgoorlie in WA targeting gold mineralisation. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has found another gold deposit described as “significant” at Mount Flora, 20 kilometres east of its flagship Cardinia Gold Project (CGP). Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has appointed Frankfurt-based DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation, as its investor relations and corporate advisor in Europe. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) continues to ramp up operations at Davyhurst Gold Project in Western Australia supported by performance improvements from a number of top-down, bottom-up measures. Click here

  • Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has undertaken a cashflow optimisation study at its flagship gold project in Western Australia that validates the plan to accelerate production growth from its cornerstone Aphrodite deposit and lifting production by 80,000 ounces in the first five years. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:). has submitted two applications related to its North Carolina Lithium Project. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) continues to make considerable progress with its Canadian-focused oil & gas strategy evidenced by strong revenue and production figures in July. Click here

  • Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) shareholders have a priority offer as part of the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) for wholly-owned subsidiary Aurum Resources Ltd. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Dropped 8.5%

    Shares of artificial intelligence-for-business stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down 8.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Thursday after beating analyst projections for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue last night -- but missing badly on earnings. Investors right now seem more concerned by the fact that C3.ai went from break-even profits a year ago to losing $0.37 per share in Q1, but management is trying to keep them focused on sales growth. In new guidance for the coming quarter and year, C3.ai said it expects revenue to grow to $56 million to $58 million in the second quarter, which would be slightly ahead of analyst targets.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) were climbing today after the hybrid cloud specialist posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter, showing the company's shift to an annual contract value (ACV) model is starting to pay off. Nutanix, which provides hyper-converged infrastructure software to help companies seamless move applications between different clouds, posted revenue growth of 19% to $390.7 million, easily beating estimates at $362.9 million. On the bottom line, Nutanix's loss per share shrunk from $0.39 to $0.26 as the company successfully controlled costs even as the business grew.

  • Buffett's Second-Biggest Stock Has Nothing on This Growing Juggernaut

    Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns a massive stock portfolio worth more than $300 billion. Coming in second is Bank of America, a huge financial institution serving consumers and corporations all over the world. This large bank stock has done well for Buffett, easily beating the S&P 500 since Berkshire bought its first stake in 2011.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • We Think C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • Why Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT after the company announced an updated strategic plan. Texas Capital, a $35 billion asset regional bank based in Dallas, announced a new strategic plan yesterday that will see the bank focus more on technology, bulk up hiring, invest further in treasury solutions, build on its private wealth business, and create a new investment banking division. In tandem with the announcement, the bank also announced the hiring of Daniel Hoverman to lead the new investment banking division.

  • Why ASML Holding Rose 10.3% in August

    Ambitious spending plans from a key customer drove shares of this semiconductor equipment supplier higher.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Should You Be Impressed By Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) ROE?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Unilever PLC...

  • 3 Underrated Stocks That Could Finish 2021 With a Bang

    Three stocks to watch as we enter the fall are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS). Of those, only Hasbro and its modest 5% gain has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, but all three could be solid pickups. Pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance has done well this year, getting a boost from COVID-19 vaccination traffic.

  • Analyst defends AMC stock downgrade that has the 'apes' up in arms

    Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon defends his bearish downgrade on AMC, despite the uproar from hardcore fans of the stock.