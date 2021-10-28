Proactive news headlines including Greenrose Acquisition, Nextleaf Solutions, Playgon Games, Tartisan Nickel and Esports Entertainment

New York , Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

DRDGOLD prepares its mine tailings facilities for the “next growth phase” click here

Exactus says FINRA approves name change to Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc which became effective today click here

Tartisan Nickel nearing the finish line of its drill program at Kenbridge nickel project; shares start trading on OTCQX click here

Levitee Labs announces acquisition of addiction clinics, pharmacies for expanding its pain and addiction relief services click here

The Valens Company strikes deal with Aurora to manufacture seasonal Canna Cane mints offering click here

PyroGenesis Canada selected to provide $9.2M system to destroy harmful PFAS in drinking water click here

ImagineAR client Real Sociedad launches its Augmented Reality app for immersive fan experience click here

Clean Seed Capital welcomes mention by Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan in his throne speech click here

Aurania Resources gets set to drill promising new area of silver-zinc mineralization at the Tiria-Shimpia target in Ecuador click here

Esports Entertainment submits its transactional waiver to New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement click here

Electric Royalties receives first cash flow from its Middle Tennessee Mine zinc royalty interest click here

Forward Water Technologies says common shares start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange click here

NEXE Innovations launches its first first coffee pods which are compatible with Keurig single-serve brewing systems click here

SoLVBL Solutions says Amazon Web Services successfully completes technical review of its cryptographic cybersecurity product Q by SoLVBL click here

Playgon Games says updated player activity at its live dealer tables through to October 27, 2021, surpassed $54 million in player betting turnover click here

Therma Bright says 'on track' for FDA approval of its COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test, AcuVid click here

Nextleaf Solutions signs agreement for wholesale distribution and supply of Glacial Gold in the Province of Saskatchewan click here

Empower Clinics continues talks to sell its cannabis-related assets click here

Bhang partners with Lyfe Productives to further develop and add to its THC edible offerings click here

FansUnite Entertainment says its Brazilian brand, Vamosgg.com sees massive site traffic surge as PGL Major 2021 commences in Stockholm click here

Else Nutrition expands product offerings on iHerb to include plant-based kids shake mix click here

BioVaxys Technology files international application with Patent Cooperation Treaty for CoviDTH click here

Aurion signs definitive option agreement with B2Gold on Kuortis property click here

Gold Resource delivers strong 3Q profit and revenue as higher gold grades offset temporary coronavirus-related shutdown click here

Boosh Plant-Based Brands begins its US expansion with the first shipment of 16,000 units to its US distribution warehouse click here

Cabral Gold says latest drilling at Cuiú Cuiú has expanded gold-in-oxide blanket at PDM target click here

i-80 Gold intersects high-grade gold in underground drilling at Granite Creek in Nevada click here

Marble's Inverite enters data verification agreement with Home Owner Soon Financial click here

HempFusion Wellness to launch CBD products in Arizona retail market through key grocery channel click here

Pure Gold Mining intersects high-grade gold at its mine in Red Lake, Ontario click here

American Manganese completes Wenden stockpile material reclamation and advanced material processing project in Arizona click here

Greenrose Acquisition says shareholders approve business combination click here

Plurilock submits documentation filing for US patent application click here

Versus Systems to power interactive in-venue fan engagement experience for NHL’s Anaheim Ducks click here

Vicinity to showcase vehicles at APTA TRANSform Conference and EXPO click here

Manitou Gold hits high grade gold with two step-out holes at recently discovered Bald Eagle gold zone at Goudreau click here

African Gold receives milestone environmental permit approval for its Kobada Gold Project in Mali click here