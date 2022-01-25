U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,350.75
    -53.00 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,990.00
    -263.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,262.25
    -238.75 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.90
    -20.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.79
    +0.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    +1.05 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8830
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,169.73
    +1,207.58 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    822.06
    +11.46 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Proactive news headlines including GTI Resources, Okapi Resources, Meeka Gold and Critical Resources

Proactive
·4 min read

Sydney, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has ended the December quarter in a strong financial position raising $2 million in new capital and with $4.75 million in hand as it drives exploration at its new acquired Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is preparing to explore a portfolio of six advanced projects in a premier high-grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin in Canada. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has uncovered gold mineralisation in all six diamond holes drilled at Margaret lode of the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, intersecting a prospective laminated hydrothermal vein typical of mineralisation discovered in the Andy Well area. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) continued to make progress across its multi-element project portfolio during the December quarter. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) psychedelics subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has lodged a Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) with Health Canada for a planned phase II clinical trial to test the efficacy of psilocybin on treatment-resistant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Click here

  • Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has moved to the third diamond drill hole site at the Needles Gold Project in Nevada, USA, with results from drill holes 1 and 2 expected in February. Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) had a busy December quarter, snapping up the 784,000-ounce Sandstone Gold Project, scoring high-grade assays at Mt Dimer and kicking off field work at Mt Palmer. Click here

  • Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has welcomed Dr Mini Bharathan to the executive team to lead preclinical trials of the newly acquired DKK1 peptide targeting technology and its CAR19-iNKT cell therapy technologies. Click here

  • Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has made a breakthrough in the development of Battery Ink cells that generate electricity directly from interaction with moisture by achieving a 150% increase in electrical charge. Click here

  • Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) is to complete the buy-back of a 1.2% net smelter royalty (NSR) in its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, settling the balance of outstanding amounts due under royalty termination agreements. Click here

  • Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has implemented a board succession plan to enable it to fully focus on 2022 exploration activities across its tenements in some of the most prospective regions in Australia. Click here

  • Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has capped off a diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Wellington North Project in the iconic East Lachlan district of New South Wales’ Lachlan Fold Belt. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has wrapped up the third successful week of its pilot plant trial with Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia for the production of high purity alumina (HPA) following a three-week campaign. Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is continuing a maiden drilling program at the high-grade Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada while its 2022 field season is set to begin at the Crown Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in the Julimar District in Western Australia. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has an airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey underway over its 100%-owned Mt Vernon nickel-copper-PGE target in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has completed multiple work programs and metallurgical studies for the Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia, making broad progress across the tenure. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) continues to turn the soil on a series of nickel opportunities in WA’s most prolific mineralised regions. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has successfully completed an extensive versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) survey, defining 52 VTEM conductors of which 20 are strong, high-priority targets. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started constructing the all-weather multi-well pad for drilling of the Flames Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) continues to make headway on its dual track exploration and production strategy, which is centred on the namesake Bellevue Gold Project in WA. Click here

  • Thor Mining PLC (AIM:THR, OTC:THORF, ASX:THR) and Power Metal Resources PLC (AIM:POW) have agreed to a Variation of Tail Benefit as part of the sale agreement of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • 22/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

    TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

  • Analysis-After explosion in costs, central Europe's factories are passing on the pain

    The family firm's challenge is mirrored in thousands of companies across central Europe, big and small, which are grappling with soaring costs for everything from parts, materials and transport to energy and growing wage demands. "We are an energy-consuming (firm), so it's had a huge impact," Benes a Lat's Chief Financial Officer Jan Lat said. Where companies are successful in sharing the pain, this feeds into consumer inflation and adds to a price spike in central Europe that has been stronger than elsewhere on the continent due to the region's consumer-driven recoveries and ultra-tight labour markets.

  • Twitter's experimental 'Flock' feature will let you share tweets with your closest friends

    It will let you add up to 150 people to the list.

  • Webb Space Telescope reaches orbit location

    Webb Space Telescope reaches orbit location

  • Why Space Stocks Crashed to Earth Today

    On yet another miserable day for stock markets, shares of rocket stocks are braking hard. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, small rocket-makers Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) are down 6.4% apiece, while Earth observation satellite company Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) shows a 6.5% loss. On a relatively brighter note, space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), which has lost 38% of its stock market value since the new year began, is down "only" 3.4% today.

  • 5 Explosive Space Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Space travel seems so far away, but it's not too early for investors to consider these five space stocks.

  • New Zealand rolling out new COVID-19 restrictions

    New Zealand is rolling out new COVID-19 restrictions as the country works to prevent an outbreak in cases driven by the omicron variant.Just before midnight on Sunday, New Zealand will move into its Red setting, triggering a number of mitigation measures to tame the spread of the virus, according to a statement from the government.Individuals in the country will be required to wear masks in public venues and on public transportation and...

  • The James Webb Space Telescope arrives at its final orbit

    The James Webb Space Telescope has reached its final orbit, although observations will still have to wait.

  • China drafts new rules to allow gene edited crops

    China has published trial rules for the approval of gene-edited plants, paving the way for faster improvements to crops. The new guidelines, published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs late on Monday, come amid a raft of measures aimed at overhauling the country's seed industry, which is seen as a weak link in efforts to ensure national food security. Beijing has also recently passed new regulations that set out a clear path for approval for genetically modified (GM)crops.

  • Omicron's Radical Evolution

    As nurses and doctors struggle with a record-breaking wave of omicron cases, evolutionary biologists are engaged in a struggle of their own: figuring out how this world-dominating variant came to be. When the omicron variant took off in southern Africa in November, scientists were taken aback by its genetic makeup. Whereas earlier variants had differed from the original Wuhan version of the coronavirus by a dozen or two mutations, omicron had 53 — a shockingly large jump in viral evolution. Sign

  • AI2 shows off an open, Q&A-focused rival to GPT3

    The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) has demonstrated a model that performs as well or better than GPT-3 on answering questions, but is a tenth the size. Macaw, AI2's model, emerged from research being done at the nonprofit into creating an AI that performs at human levels on standardized tests. "After we got a very high score they moved on to harder questions," said AI2 head Oren Etzioni.

  • Scientists build stretchable thermometer that could lead to next-gen clothing and soft robots

    The thermometers can be made small, stable and even transparent, according to researchers

  • Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

    The volcano shortly before its eruption. Maxar via Getty ImagesThe Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front travelin

  • Our Ticket to Interstellar Space Is a Shiny, Ultra-Thin Metallic Blanket

    NASATwo-and-a-half years ago, a tiny spacecraft soared into the sky aboard a Space X rocket blasting off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.Settling into an orbit 426 miles above Earth, the shoebox-sized object—called LightSail 2, designed by the California-based Planetary Society, and crowdfunded by 40,000 private donors chipping in $7 million—unfurled a 20-by-20-foot foil sail as thin as a strand of human hair.Like many science satellites, LightSail 2 carries a suite of cameras and radio ins

  • Meta leaps into the supercomputer game with its AI Research SuperCluster

    There's a global competition to build the biggest, most powerful computers on the planet, and Meta (AKA Facebook) is about to jump into the melee with the "AI Research SuperCluster," or RSC. Once fully operational, it may well sit in the top 10 fastest supercomputers in the world, which it will use for the massive number crunching needed for language and computer vision modeling. RSC is up and running and the company's researchers are already putting it to work... with user-generated data, it must be said, though Meta was careful to say that it is encrypted until training time and the whole facility is isolated from the wider internet.

  • Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

    The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday.

  • NASA celebrates private sector deployments of space-born tech in its latest Spinoff

    NASA's Spinoff magazine is one of the things I look forward to reading every year. The space agency's research trickles down to the rest of the world in surprising and interesting ways, which it tracks and collects in this annual publication. This year is no different, and NASA tech can be found in everything from hiking gadgets to heavy industry and, funnily enough, space.

  • Could a human enter a black hole to study it?

    A person falling into a black hole and being stretched while approaching the black hole's horizon. Leo Rodriguez and Shanshan Rodriguez, CC BY-ND Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Could a human enter a black hole to study it? – Pulkeet, age 12, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, India To solve the mysteries of black holes, a human should just venture into one. However, there is a rather compl

  • Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

    Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture.

  • ‘Stealth Omicron’: Everything we know about new ‘under investigation’ Covid-19 strain BA.2

    It’s harder to detect than original Omicron and may be even faster at spreading but, say scientists, is probably no more dangerous