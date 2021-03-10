Proactive news headlines including Hannan Metals, Ready Set Gold, XPhyto Therapeutics, Empower Clinics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) improves its financial position, advances uranium projects in 2020 click here
EVmo (OTC:YAYO), to buy fleet of Tesla EVs, go all-electric by the end of 2021 click here
Pacific Empire Minerals Corp (CVE:PEMC) (OTCQB:PEMSF) hires industry veteran Thomas Hawkins as its new vice president of Exploration click here
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) partners with rooom AG to expand presence in enterprise training and education with 3D and Augmented Reality content click here
Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) mobilizing crew for drilling at Loner property in Nevada click here
Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (FRA:20MP) (OTCQB:MVMDF)achieves a water solubilized selamectin product using its Quicksol technology click here
Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) releases prospecting results from its ground near historic Kenville mine in BC click here
Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) subsidiary ORYX inks revenue-sharing agreement with Premier Gaming click here
Alternus Energy Group PLC (NOTC:ALT) shows turn to positive EBITDA and strong revenue growth in financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 click here
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) to ship 20 tons of hulled hemp seed to South Korea click here
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) (FRA:6ZY) says it is fully funded into 2024; lays out plans to advance four Zygel indications in 4Q results click here
Gungnir Resources Inc (CVE:GUG) (OTCPINK:ASWRF) (FRA:AMO1) outlines this year's exploration plans at Swedish assets click here
OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) introduces Excel-based data sets associated with Bank Call Reports and Bank Holding Company Y-9 Financial Statements click here
Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) and MedX Health to pilot MedX's teledermatology screening platform at two Empower Clinics locations in Ontario click here
HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) reaches 'turning point' at Alaska project after Northeast Offset (NEO) target drilling click here
ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) launches AR-infused NFT creation engine Oasis Digital Studios with blockchain company Liquid Avatar Technologies click here
Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) releases more encouraging drill results from AGB zone at Lawyers click here
Hannan Metals Limited (CVE:HAN) (OTCPINK:HANNF) (FRA:C8MQ) reports high-grade channel sample results from Tabalosos project at San Martin JOGMEC joint venture in Peru click here
Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) (FRA:0MZ) has promising exploration projects in Ontario’s gold-rich regions click here
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) FRA:4XT) and German partner announce successful quality certification for the Covid-ID Lab click here
