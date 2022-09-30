U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Hawsons Iron, Sandfire Resources, Core Lithium and Ionic Rare Earths

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has completed the mineral resources estimate for the Hawsons Iron Project after including all outstanding sample assay data captured during the 2021-22 infill drilling program. Click here

  • Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) has appointed its chief operating officer and highly experienced mining executive Jason Grace as the acting CEO of the company following the news that founder Karl Simich is stepping down as managing director and CEO after 15 years at the helm. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has launched a fully underwritten institutional share placement to raise A$100 million at an offer price of A$1.03 per share to speed up growth initiatives at the Finniss Lithium Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

  • Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) (IonicRE) has launched Ionic Technologies International Ltd (IonicTech), its rebranded 100%-owned subsidiary based in Belfast in the United Kingdom. Click here

  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) continues to intercept near-surface tin mineralisation as predicted by its geological model and 2021 mineral resource estimate, achieving the stated goals of the drilling program. Click here

  • Triangle Energy Ltd has completed the procurement of two key onshore Perth Basin permits, L7 and EP 437, from Key Petroleum Ltd (ASX:KEY). Click here

  • Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has struck abundant visible gold from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at St Anne’s, further boosting the potential of the 100%-owned Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR) has resumed a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Lyons prospects of the Gascoyne rare earth element (REE) Project in Western Australia after securing a track-mounted drill rig to access more difficult areas of the tenure. Click here

  • Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has been drawn first in a ballot for exploration licence E28/3207, which will now form part of the 100%-owned Karonie Lithium and Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, a region that is shaping up to be highly prospective for lithium as well as gold. Click here

  • Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) is forging ahead with exploration activities at the Paterson North Project, which is subject to a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration. Click here

  • Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) has lifted group production guidance for the 2023 fiscal year to reflect the solid operating results of the September quarter, as well as the addition of copper and gold production expected from the DeGrussa processing extension. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


