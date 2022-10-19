U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Hawsons Iron, International Graphite, Chalice Mining and Resource Mining Corporation

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) is trading higher as the company kicks off a strategic review to consider staged scale-up options for production from its namesake project near Broken Hill, New South Wales. Click here

  • International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has received promising early results after testing the first product samples from its pilot-scale graphite plant in WA. Click here

  • Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has doubled down on a northern extension at its Gonneville deposit, part of the prolific Julimar nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) project in WA. Click here

  • Resource Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:RMI) has secured firm commitments in a strongly supported placement to raise $2.427 million which will advance its highly prospective nickel and lithium portfolio across Tanzania and Finland. Click here

  • Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX) is launching its new range of e-compressors at this week's World Hydrogen Expo and conference at Messe Bremen in northern Germany. Click here

  • Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) has concluded an interim analysis of data from six patients who have completed six months’ treatment with PXS-5505 in its Phase 2 clinical trial in the bone marrow cancer myelofibrosis. Click here

  • Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has launched a 1 for 3.55 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $10 million, which will provide the company with a runway until at least the end of 2023, including three new assets acquired since IPO. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is changing its name to Melodiol Global Health Limited as it grows into a burgeoning internationally focused provider of high quality, plant-based products including recreational and medicinal cannabis, non-cannabis natural over-the-counter products, CBD solutions for human and animal health, and psychedelics. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has executed a binding term sheet agreement with Nebari Partners LLC for a US$5 million senior secured credit facility to progress the Cannon Gold Project in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, toward development and production in 2023. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has delivered its best lithium results so far from the Andover Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia with grades up to 3.32% Li2O in a pegmatite exploration program and investors have responded positively. Click here

  • Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has intersected high-grade gold in a reverse circulation (RC) program targeting the Golden Orb/S5 trend at its Wattle Dam Gold Project in Western Australia, demonstrating the potential for mineral resource growth. Click here

  • Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd has delivered positive results from infill drilling at Selkirk deposit within the Menzies Gold Project in Western Australia that confirms the high-grade nature of mineralisation. Click here

  • Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has kicked off an accelerated exploration program as confidence increases for the potential of a major discovery at its Bauloora Epithermal Gold Project in New South Wales. Click here

  • Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) will be advanced US$70 million (~A$110 million) cash in return for a gold stream on Theta’s TGME Gold Project in South Africa after it entered into a non-binding Streaming Term Sheet with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corporation. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has raised $10 million at an issue price of $0.42 per new share in a strongly supported placement that highlights the support for its Bristol Springs Green Hydrogen Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) is expanding its mining portfolio via the acquisition of an 80% stake in the nickel-copper-platinum group elements (PGE) Deep Well Project in the Murchison Province of the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) is trading higher on confirming the acquisition of six substantial tenures in Tanzania that are prospective for uranium and copper development opportunities. Click here

  • White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has enhanced the skillset of its board through the appointment of highly regarded and respected geologist Jason Beckton as a non-executive director. Click here

  • GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) continues the hunt for uranium at the Thor prospect, where it’s executing a comprehensive exploration campaign as it drills down into Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

  • Celsius Resources Ltd (ASX:CLA) is continuing to define extensive surface high-grade copper mineralisation at the flagship MCB Copper-Gold Project, owned by its Philippine subsidiary Makilala Mining Company Inc. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM)’s extensional drilling under the Riverina open pit in Western Australia has extended the Main Lode an additional 100 metres vertically with high-grade intercepts of 1.2 metres at 29.9 g/t gold and 2.8 metres at 6.0 g/t. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has partnered with contract development and manufacturing organisation ABL to advance IMU’s oncolytic virus candidate towards later-phase clinical trials. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has delivered strong gold results from a third aircore drilling program at the Ora Banda South Project at the heart of Western Australia’s Goldfields, including 4 metres at 30.20 g/t from 44 metres. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) is continuing to work towards obtaining re-permitting for its proposed direct shipping ore (DSO) operation at Nelson Bay River Iron Project (NBR) in northwest Tasmania. Click here

