Proactive news headlines including Healixa, Electra Battery Materials, Western Magnesium, Victory Square Technologies and GreenBank Capital

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals CEO announces internal restructuring, plans further clinical trials in 2022 click here
Global Energy Metals increases private placement to raise up to C$1.25 million click here
Globex Mining notes Cartier Resources has acquired its royalty properties from O3 Mining click here
Electra Battery Materials announces approval of updated Closure Plan for its Canadian hydrometallurgical facility click here
BANXA Holdings is providing the bridge between crypto and fiat currencies click here
Healixa developing technologies to combat growing water scarcity threat and help independent pharmacists improve profit margins click here
Murchison Minerals reveals encouraging results from its inaugural drill program at the PYC target on the HPM nickel project in Quebec click here
Q BioMed announces initial $500,000 order for Strontium89 injections in China click here
Western Magnesium names experienced executive Robert Ramsey Hamady as its new finance chief click here
Vicinity Motor wins order for five VMC Optimal E1 Chassis through Olathe Fleet Solutions click here
Clean Seed Capital appoints Colin Rush as its president click here
Plurilock announces acquisition of Canadian enterprise IT and cybersecurity solutions provider Integra Networks click here
AIM ImmunoTech announces sale of its New Jersey-based facility to advance activities in pipeline click here
FansUnite awarded license to become fully registered gaming related supplier in Ontario click here
Victory Square Technologies says its subsidiary VS Digital Health launches white-labeled virtual pharmacy and digital healthcare platform click here
NioCorp Developments underlines its ESG commitment as it deploys management system aligned with Equator Principles click here
ImagineAR signs Metaverse partnership with new professional wrestling group Control Your Narrative click here
Metal Energy starts drilling on its flagship high-grade nickel Manibridge project in Manitoba click here
Mednow inks deal to acquire Ontario online pharmacy Mednow East click here
GreenBank Capital says portfolio company Ubique Minerals expanding its global mining interests to Namibia click here
Empress Royalty appoints Allison Rippin Armstrong as ESG Advisor to the company's board click here
i-80 Gold kicks off underground development program at its McCoy-Cove property in Nevada click here
Vejii says Blender Bites to join its fulfillment program in Canada click here
Altaley Mining reports updated PFS for Tahuehueto mine ahead of pre-production due to start this month click here
Wellbeing Digital Sciences appoints Najla Guthrie as CEO effective March 31 click here
Fobi AI announces roundtable webinar where coupon industry leader will share their perspectives on the new 8112 Universal Coupons click here
