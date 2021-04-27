Proactive news headlines including Horizon Minerals, archTIS, Cirralto, MGC Pharmaceuticals and Buru Energy
Sydney, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has received further validation of the golden potential of Boorara Gold Project, 15 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian Goldfields, with an updated independent mineral resource estimate delivering a 34% increase in grade. Click here
archTIS (ASX:AR9) recorded a successful March quarter with its overall revenue, recurring revenue and gross profit all increasing significantly. Click here
Cirralto Ltd (ASX:CRO) recorded 25% growth in cash receipts and 12.5% growth in customers, its March quarterly report has revealed. Click here
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (LON:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) has completed arguably its best-ever quarter, with a London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing and record sales highlighting a busy period. Click here
Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) has increased production from the Ungani Oilfield JV onshore in the Canning Basin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia to in excess of 1,000 barrels of oil a day (bopd). Click here
Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) is well-positioned to advance current assets and secure additional ones as it moves into the next growth phase following a successful listing on the Australian Stock Exchange in October 2020. Click here
St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has used recent geophysical surveys to identify multiple new nickel-copper sulphide targets at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in WA's north-eastern Goldfields. Click here
Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) has identified and ranked 21 new gold targets after evaluating a newly acquired regional exploration database in the Duketon Belt that include more than 12,000 drill holes and 24,000 soil samples. Click here
