U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,511.00
    -34.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,479.75
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.50
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9871
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +0.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9470
    -0.0730 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,313.92
    +8.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.51
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,988.12
    -25.87 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Horizon Minerals, Stelar Metals, Prescient Therapeutics and Volt Resources

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) shareholders are invited to take part in a priority offer of up to 25% of shares in Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited as part of that company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is now open. Click here

  • Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) is encouraged by the outcomes of an initial reconnaissance visit to the Baratta Copper Project in northern South Australia considered prospective for sediment-hosted copper and rare earth element (REE) mineralisation. Click here

  • Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) continues to demonstrate a favourable safety profile with its PTX-100 Phase 1b expansion cohort targeting relapsed and refractory T cell lymphoma (TCL) – and is also delivering on the clinical front. Click here

  • C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has entered into an option agreement with AIS Resources Ltd to acquire 80% of two highly prospective lithium-bearing salars within Argentina’s Salta Province, part of the world-renowned South American lithium triangle, for a total of US$2.38 million. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has entered into a joint development agreement with battery cell developer 24M Technologies, Inc., focused on coated spheronised purified graphite (CSPG) and non-spherical graphite products to enhance lithium-ion battery (LIB) performance. Click here

  • Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has completed an initial lithium exploration reconnaissance program over a small area of priority interest at the Barrow Creek Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has a Native Title Heritage Survey underway at the Yandal Project focusing on the Wannamaker gold discovery at the Iroquois Prospect as well as other regional gold targets. Click here

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has completed a resource development drill program which included diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its namesake project at Gabanintha, south of Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has kicked off reverse circulation (RC) drilling of numerous widespread pegmatite dykes for lithium, its first focusing on the in-demand battery metal at the flagship Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) is encouraged by positive results from an open-label clinical study for the white-label version of its ArtemiC™ Support to assess its impact on patients suffering from Long-COVID. Click here

  • Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) continues to demonstrate that its extensive landholding at the Northern Molong Porphyry Project (NMPP) in Central West New South Wales has the potential to be a large, tier-one gold-copper project. Click here

  • Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has added A$1.12 million to the company coffers thanks to a strongly supported placement. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) strategic partner Atlantic Lithium Ltd has completed a pivotal drill program at its flagship Ewoyaa spodumene project in Ghana. Click here

  • Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has fielded several shallow intercepts of high-grade lithium mineralisation, generated in an infill drilling program designed to improve confidence in the McDermitt Lithium Project’s resource estimate. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has hit broad, high-grade copper and gold in the latest drill holes at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project near Rockhampton in central Queensland. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Xi’s power move punishes Chinese stocks, pushing them down as much as 26% in one day

    DEEP DIVE Investors have made one thing clear: They don’t like Xi Jinping’s moves to consolidate power. Over the weekend, Xi took his third term as China’s communist party leader while sidelining rivals, extending his rule without an heir apparent.

  • Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them.

    Shares like Alibaba are deeply discounted compared with their U.S. counterparts, but there is a good reason for that.

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Dow Jones Rallies 400 Points, What To Do Now; These 4 Tech Titans Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 400 points Monday.

  • Why investors are fleeing Chinese assets as Xi tightens grip on power

    China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, secured a groundbreaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists in a clean sweep not seen since the Communist Party founder Mao Zedong era. Financial markets are in turmoil just one day into Xi’s new term.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • China Stock Selloff Deepens on Investor Angst Over Xi Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities fell again on Tuesday following a dramatic selloff, as traders remained unsettled by the prospect of market-unfriendly policies under President Xi Jinping’s third term.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tec

  • Take a Bite in Apple Stock Before Earnings?

    Still trading 18% from its highs, this earnings release could be critical for the momentum of AAPL stock. While other tech stocks have been hit harder during the economic downturn, Apple has shown some resilience with its broader retail and services capabilities.

  • Alphabet Reports Earnings Today. It Faces Tough Questions About the Ad Market.

    The parent of Google and YouTube posts Q3 results Tuesday afternoon. Street consensus calls for revenue of $71 billion.

  • Why AT&T Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rose on Monday, following positive analyst commentary. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan placed a strong buy rating on AT&T's stock. Louthan expects AT&T to continue to outperform its rival Verizon (NYSE: VZ) in the coming quarters.