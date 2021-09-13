U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Horizon Minerals, Firefinch, Salt Lake Potash and Piedmont Lithium

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Sydney, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) continued progressing a consolidated feasibility study in FY2021 with the aim of generating an initial 5-year mine plan to underpin the construction of a stand-alone processing plant at Boorara near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA. Click here

  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has been included in the prestigious Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF, which invests in equity securities issued by global producers of gold and silver with predominantly a medium and small market capitalisation. Click here

  • Salt Lake Potash Ltd (AIM:SO4, ASX:SO4, OTC:WHELF, LSE:SO4) has appointed highly experienced mining executive Isak Buitendag as new CEO as it moves to progress its flagship Lake Way Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) and Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) have confirmed the potential for a significant resource expansion at the newly acquired North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Québec, Canada. Click here

  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has highlighted the online publication of a preclinical study investigating the anti-inflammatory and arthritic disease-modifying effects of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) in the mouse model of the alphavirus chikungunga (CHIKV) induced arthralgia in scientific peer-review journal, PLoS ONE. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has secured two new purchase orders (POs) with a combined value of CHF230,000 (~A$337,577) in a move that will broaden its European market presence. Click here

  • Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) made strong progress during the half-year ending June 30, 2021, driving exploration at its Rockford Project on Western Australia’s Fraser Range. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work (NoW) for its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia to re-establish and extend the existing Lower Portal underground adit for underground exploration drilling. Click here

  • Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has tested its heavy rare earth ore sorting system on the largest orebody at Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project pilot plant in northern Western Australia. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has delivered some of the highest-grade results received to date from drilling at VC-07 East nickel-copper deposit of the Andover Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has received assays from three reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at DB2 target of Delta Blues Prospect within WA’s Fraser Range returning sulphide intercepts with anomalous copper and gold. Click here

  • Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has received further high-grade drilling results highlighting the scope for gold inventory growth at Zoroastrian deposit within the Bardoc Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is making excellent progress at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia's north-eastern Goldfields. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) continues to grow confidence in the potential of the flagship Cue Project in Western Australia to deliver a plus 1-million-ounce resource with further broad, near-surface high-grade gold returned from new discovery opportunities. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) will sell TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) 100% of its Mt Ida Gold Pty Ltd. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has spudded Leo #3, the third well in the Leo drilling campaign at Thorsby in Alberta, Canada. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has increased the total strike length held at the Gidji Joint Venture Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields to 15 kilometres after being granted several key tenements. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


