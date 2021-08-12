U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.73
    +5.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,425.97
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.08
    +16.95 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.26
    -13.08 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.21
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.38 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0340 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4010
    -0.0170 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,190.48
    -2,259.27 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.36
    -55.22 (-4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Proactive news headlines including IEC Electronics, ElectraMeccanica, Maverix Metals, NexTech AR Solutions, and NEO Battery Materials

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • IEC Electronics announces merger with Creation Technologies; releases 3Q results

  • ElectraMeccanica ends 2Q on high gear with over $250M on its balance sheet as it builds out car plant in Mesa

  • Contakt World acquires health screening app HealthCheck

  • Maverix Metals sees strong 2Q with 30% increase in revenue as its asset portfolio continues to deliver

  • NexTech AR Solutions reports second quarter 2021 results showing cash on hand of $15.4 million

  • Victory Square Technologies declares special dividend of common shares in soon-to-float portfolio company Immersive Tech

  • Real Luck Group partners with Bambora to add PaymentIQ to the Luckbox platform

  • NEO Battery Materials files fifth patent for its proprietary process of manufacturing silicon anode active materials

  • VolitionRx strengthens balance sheet and closes 2Q with $27.9M in cash and cash equivalents

  • Else Nutrition signs online distribution agreement with Walmart and will be expanding into its eCommerce marketplace by Q4, 2021

  • Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp to crack residential and small to medium size power markets in Europe

  • American Battery Metals praises US Senate for passing sweeping infrastructure spending bill

  • Thor Explorations says new drill results from the Makosa North prospect in Senegal extends mineralization further north than expected

  • Empress Royalty receives first gold streaming revenue from the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru

  • Royal Wins signs MOU to acquire Las Vegas skill-based games developer Antics Gaming

  • Zoglo's Incredible Food appoints award-winning chef Pino Di Cerbo as its chief culinary officer

  • Clean Air Metals releases assay results from Thunder Bay North ahead of preliminary economic assessment

  • Mandalay Resources sees its 2Q revenue rise 21% to US$51.4M on greater output, higher prices

  • Arrow Exploration announces plans to tie-in natural gas well in West Pepper, Alberta

  • LexaGene demonstrates simple, inexpensive multiplex PCR chemistry with shorter lead times for its MiQLab System

  • Century Global Commodities files its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021

  • MedX Health announces appointment of Sylvain Desjeans as its president and chief executive officer with immediate effect

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Why LifeStance Health Group Stock Is Crashing Today

    Mental health services have been one of Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) strongest growth drivers over the past several quarters. As a focused provider of in-person and online mental health services, investors were expecting a strong performance from LifeStance Health after it raised over $800 million in an IPO this June. During the first three months of 2021, LifeStance Health's operations lost less than $1 million after bringing in $143 million in top-line revenue.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Alibaba's Latest Earnings

    The Q1 2022 report suggests the Chinese tech giant is well-positioned to sustain its growth over the coming quarters.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Inovio: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    Last year, as coronavirus stocks became a thing, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was one of the early front runners, and investors pinned hopes on the biotech’s potential Covid-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800. But the company has been unable to complete its program while others have progressed passed regulatory hurdles and brought their respective vaccines to market. In fact, the phase 3 portion of the U.S. trial is still on hold, as questions still remain regarding the proprietary delivery device via whic

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock rallied to all-time highs after the content delivery network (CDN) and cybersecurity services provider posted its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Cloudflare expects its revenue to rise 44%-45% year-over-year in the third quarter, then grow 46%-48% for the full year. Both top-line estimates exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but Cloudflare's bottom-line estimates -- which call for adjusted net losses for both the third quarter and full year -- were weaker than expected.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Every now and then, a worthy name goes "on sale" or suffers a full pullback by virtue of a stock's temporary lackluster performance. With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three bargain stocks for promising companies that you can buy today at a below-average valuation. Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) isn't exactly a household name, but if it rings a bell, there's a reason.

  • Micron Falls on Memory Concerns Even as Some Analysts See Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology shares tumbled on Thursday, extending a recent decline as concerns mounted over the market for memory-related semiconductors.The stock dropped nearly 8% in its biggest intraday decline since March. It has lost more than 15% so far this week, putting it on track for its biggest one-week decline since March 2020.The day’s slump came after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight as a part of a broadly negative call on the market for the D

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a