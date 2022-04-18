Proactive news headlines including ImagineAR, Numinus Wellness, Irwin Naturals, NioCorp Developments and Unrivaled Brands

Proactive

NioCorp Developments says Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has advised that extensions of Elk Creek Project's construction air permit no longer required click here

ImagineAR launches its FameDays e-greeting hologram platform click here

Ultra Lithium wraps up acquisition of Forgan Lake lithium property in Ontario; provides corporate update click here

Unrivaled Brands sees big jump in 4Q and FY2021 revenue as it builds scale in the West Coast cannabis space click here

Mednow launches virtual pharmacy for patients in Manitoba click here

Numinus Wellness sees fiscal 2Q revenue soar by 240% thanks to its robust wellness clinic acquisitions click here

enCore Energy nears completion of its Rosita uranium processing plant modernization and refurbishment project click here

Irwin Naturals strikes deal to acquire chain of ketamine treatment clinics in Florida and Mexico click here

Gratomic appoints strategic operations veteran Fernando Luís Pereira Calha as its director of graphite sales and business development click here

Gold Resource Corporation makes organization changes to further derisk its Back Forty project in Michigan click here

DGTL Holdings says Engagement Labs subsidiary inks software licensing contract with entertainment conglomerate click here

Revive Therapeutics touts publication of positive research data with Bucillamine in coronavirus click here

ION Energy kicks off site visit with CEO Ali Haji and technical advisors at its Mongolian lithium operations click here

Cloud DX closes non-brokered private placement of 180 units of the corporation for gross proceeds of $180,000 click here

Fireweed Zinc issues second and final tranche under its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $2,119,000 click here

Aurelius Minerals closes final tranches of non-brokered private placement which together with previous tranches raises an aggregate of $1,560,005 click here

Xigem Technologies intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3M click here

ESE Entertainment closes second tranche of private placement of notes for gross proceeds of $679,000 click here

