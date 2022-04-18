U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Proactive news headlines including ImagineAR, Numinus Wellness, Irwin Naturals, NioCorp Developments and Unrivaled Brands

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • NioCorp Developments says Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has advised that extensions of Elk Creek Project's construction air permit no longer required click here

  • ImagineAR launches its FameDays e-greeting hologram platform click here

  • Ultra Lithium wraps up acquisition of Forgan Lake lithium property in Ontario; provides corporate update click here

  • Unrivaled Brands sees big jump in 4Q and FY2021 revenue as it builds scale in the West Coast cannabis space click here

  • Mednow launches virtual pharmacy for patients in Manitoba click here

  • Numinus Wellness sees fiscal 2Q revenue soar by 240% thanks to its robust wellness clinic acquisitions click here

  • enCore Energy nears completion of its Rosita uranium processing plant modernization and refurbishment project click here

  • Irwin Naturals strikes deal to acquire chain of ketamine treatment clinics in Florida and Mexico click here

  • Gratomic appoints strategic operations veteran Fernando Luís Pereira Calha as its director of graphite sales and business development click here

  • Gold Resource Corporation makes organization changes to further derisk its Back Forty project in Michigan click here

  • DGTL Holdings says Engagement Labs subsidiary inks software licensing contract with entertainment conglomerate click here

  • Revive Therapeutics touts publication of positive research data with Bucillamine in coronavirus click here

  • ION Energy kicks off site visit with CEO Ali Haji and technical advisors at its Mongolian lithium operations click here

  • Cloud DX closes non-brokered private placement of 180 units of the corporation for gross proceeds of $180,000 click here

  • Fireweed Zinc issues second and final tranche under its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $2,119,000 click here

  • Aurelius Minerals closes final tranches of non-brokered private placement which together with previous tranches raises an aggregate of $1,560,005 click here

  • Xigem Technologies intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3M click here

  • ESE Entertainment closes second tranche of private placement of notes for gross proceeds of $679,000 click here


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



