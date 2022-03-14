Proactive news headlines including Imperial Helium, Nevada Silver, Montero Mining and Exploration, Electra Battery Materials, Champion Gaming Group

Proactive

Imperial Helium gets positive feedback from Eight Capital and Auctus Advisors after encouraging test flow results from its IHC-Steveville-3 well

Nevada Silver is developing promising silver and manganese projects in the US

Murchison Minerals is focused on becoming a battery metals provider in Canada for buyers looking for responsibly-sourced raw materials

Montero Mining and Exploration adds exploration concessions to consolidate Avispa property holdings in Chile

NioCorp reports significant advancements in processing critical minerals in Nebraska

FPX Nickel releases results of 2021 Baptiste infill drilling program; reports third-highest grading interval ever intersected at deposit

Vanstar Mining strikes definitive option deal with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno property in Quebec

Electra Battery Materials extends cobalt and copper mineralization at Iron Creek project in Idaho

ESE Entertainment says it has been selected as Gold Winner in the 2022 Muse Creative Awards

Golden Shield Resources unveils new drill results confirming continuous mineralization at Mazoa Hill on the Marudi Mountain project

Platinex appoints Sam Kiri as director and chair of audit committee

Champion Gaming Group hires Long Lost Friends to explore metaverse and NFT opportunities

Arrow Exploration prepares to drill well RCE-2 at the Rio Cravo Este Field in Colombia

Helix BioPharma closes a private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,001,000 from the issuance of 3,850,000 common shares

Numinus Wellness says its research lab receives new biosecurity license for expansion

TraceSafe partners with Sixth Wave for agriculture safety and virus detection technology

GameSquare Esports says its Complexity Gaming subsidiary extends partnership with Miller Lite to develop merchandise

Clean Air Metals underscores commitment to Thunder Bay North Project with new executive appointments

GreenBank Capital exits investments in three non-core portfolio companies

