U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.66
    -38.65 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,866.71
    -77.48 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,567.02
    -276.79 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,943.38
    -36.29 (-1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.08
    -6.25 (-5.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.90
    -24.10 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.84 (-3.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    +0.0060 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1240
    +0.1200 (+5.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9420
    +0.6620 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,674.89
    -360.14 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.28
    +5.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Imperial Helium, Nevada Silver, Montero Mining and Exploration, Electra Battery Materials, Champion Gaming Group

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Imperial Helium gets positive feedback from Eight Capital and Auctus Advisors after encouraging test flow results from its IHC-Steveville-3 well

  • Nevada Silver is developing promising silver and manganese projects in the US

  • Murchison Minerals is focused on becoming a battery metals provider in Canada for buyers looking for responsibly-sourced raw materials

  • Montero Mining and Exploration adds exploration concessions to consolidate Avispa property holdings in Chile

  • NioCorp reports significant advancements in processing critical minerals in Nebraska

  • FPX Nickel releases results of 2021 Baptiste infill drilling program; reports third-highest grading interval ever intersected at deposit

  • Vanstar Mining strikes definitive option deal with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno property in Quebec

  • Electra Battery Materials extends cobalt and copper mineralization at Iron Creek project in Idaho

  • ESE Entertainment says it has been selected as Gold Winner in the 2022 Muse Creative Awards

  • Golden Shield Resources unveils new drill results confirming continuous mineralization at Mazoa Hill on the Marudi Mountain project

  • Platinex appoints Sam Kiri as director and chair of audit committee

  • Champion Gaming Group hires Long Lost Friends to explore metaverse and NFT opportunities

  • Arrow Exploration prepares to drill well RCE-2 at the Rio Cravo Este Field in Colombia

  • Helix BioPharma closes a private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,001,000 from the issuance of 3,850,000 common shares

  • Numinus Wellness says its research lab receives new biosecurity license for expansion

  • TraceSafe partners with Sixth Wave for agriculture safety and virus detection technology

  • GameSquare Esports says its Complexity Gaming subsidiary extends partnership with Miller Lite to develop merchandise

  • Clean Air Metals underscores commitment to Thunder Bay North Project with new executive appointments

  • GreenBank Capital exits investments in three non-core portfolio companies

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Why Kingsoft Cloud Is Down More Than 40% Today

    Shares of Chinese cloud computing service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) are lower by 43.7% as of 11:36 a.m. ET on Monday in response to a downgrade from an analyst at J.P. Morgan. Kingsoft had already been on the receiving end of several downgrades since September of last year, driving the stock down 93% between last February's peak and Friday's close. The specifics: A J.P. Morgan analyst lowered his view of this cloud computing outfit from neutral to underweight, cutting its price target from $8 per share to $3.50.

  • Apple Stock Alert: Will Foxconn Closure Sink iPhone Maker?

    Apple stock is pulling back for the third straight day after news from Foxconn. Here are the support and resistance levels to know now.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

    Investment star Cathie Wood, Chief Executive of Ark Investment Management, continues her buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying -- amid the equity market's turmoil. On Friday, she ventured into 3D printer companies, snagging Stratasys and Velo3D .

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • HP's (NYSE:HPQ) investors will be pleased with their solid 140% return over the last five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Chinese Stocks in U.S. Spiral After Brutal Selloff in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of U.S. delistings.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has D

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?

    The tech giant already has a market cap of over $1.5 trillion. How much bigger can this company get?

  • Alibaba Skids, Along with Other US-Listed China Stocks

    Several factors combined to cause Chinese stocks to slip, as they continued their downturn of more than a year.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, Chinese stocks sell off, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how markets are trading on Monday.