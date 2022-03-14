Proactive news headlines including Imperial Helium, Nevada Silver, Montero Mining and Exploration, Electra Battery Materials, Champion Gaming Group
New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Imperial Helium gets positive feedback from Eight Capital and Auctus Advisors after encouraging test flow results from its IHC-Steveville-3 well
Nevada Silver is developing promising silver and manganese projects in the US
Murchison Minerals is focused on becoming a battery metals provider in Canada for buyers looking for responsibly-sourced raw materials
Montero Mining and Exploration adds exploration concessions to consolidate Avispa property holdings in Chile
NioCorp reports significant advancements in processing critical minerals in Nebraska
FPX Nickel releases results of 2021 Baptiste infill drilling program; reports third-highest grading interval ever intersected at deposit
Vanstar Mining strikes definitive option deal with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno property in Quebec
Electra Battery Materials extends cobalt and copper mineralization at Iron Creek project in Idaho
ESE Entertainment says it has been selected as Gold Winner in the 2022 Muse Creative Awards
Golden Shield Resources unveils new drill results confirming continuous mineralization at Mazoa Hill on the Marudi Mountain project
Platinex appoints Sam Kiri as director and chair of audit committee
Champion Gaming Group hires Long Lost Friends to explore metaverse and NFT opportunities
Arrow Exploration prepares to drill well RCE-2 at the Rio Cravo Este Field in Colombia
Helix BioPharma closes a private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,001,000 from the issuance of 3,850,000 common shares
Numinus Wellness says its research lab receives new biosecurity license for expansion
TraceSafe partners with Sixth Wave for agriculture safety and virus detection technology
GameSquare Esports says its Complexity Gaming subsidiary extends partnership with Miller Lite to develop merchandise
Clean Air Metals underscores commitment to Thunder Bay North Project with new executive appointments
GreenBank Capital exits investments in three non-core portfolio companies
